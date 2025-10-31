Switch 2 Joy-Con deals have been extremely rare this year, but this UK deal takes the new controllers down to their lowest ever price
Don't miss this lowest ever UK deal
I certainly wasn't expecting any deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controller before Black Friday, but we're now looking at the lowest price ever for UK gamers.
Right now, you can grab the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers for just £59.95 (was £67.95) at Amazon UK. This is the best discount we've seen yet on these Switch 2 controllers, the lowest price ever since the console launched in June 2025.
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Controller deal
This is a superb pre-Black Friday deal for Nintendo's premium Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. It's the lowest price in the UK since July, only falling slightly short of a limited-time offer from Scan. Still, this is a significant price cut for a product that launched in 2025.
Price check: Nintendo - £74.99 | Very - £74.99 | Currys - £74.99 | Argos - £64.99
The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a pair of Joy-Con 2s, and each can be used by a player in games like Mario Kart World. These updated versions feature mouse mode, which allows you to turn one of the Joy-Con 2's over and use it like a mouse.
I've loved using this in Fortnite while using the other Joy-Con's analogue stick for movement. This functions as a kind of controller/keyboard and mouse hybrid configuration, completely unique to the Switch 2. Many of the best Switch 2 games feature some kind of mouse mode integration, and the multiplayer games often allow four or more players to play side by side, meaning you'll likely need some extra controllers.
If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controller below, wherever you are in the world.
And if you're looking for some more handheld gaming inspiration, we've got you covered...
➡️ Read our full guide to the best handheld games consoles
1. Best overall:
Nintendo Switch 2
2. Best for PC gamers:
Steam Deck OLED
3. Best budget
Nintendo Switch Lite
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.