I certainly wasn't expecting any deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controller before Black Friday, but we're now looking at the lowest price ever for UK gamers.

Right now, you can grab the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers for just £59.95 (was £67.95) at Amazon UK. This is the best discount we've seen yet on these Switch 2 controllers, the lowest price ever since the console launched in June 2025.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Controller deal

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a pair of Joy-Con 2s, and each can be used by a player in games like Mario Kart World. These updated versions feature mouse mode, which allows you to turn one of the Joy-Con 2's over and use it like a mouse.

I've loved using this in Fortnite while using the other Joy-Con's analogue stick for movement. This functions as a kind of controller/keyboard and mouse hybrid configuration, completely unique to the Switch 2. Many of the best Switch 2 games feature some kind of mouse mode integration, and the multiplayer games often allow four or more players to play side by side, meaning you'll likely need some extra controllers.

If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controller below, wherever you are in the world.

