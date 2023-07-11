This UK PS5 bundle is cheaper than the console by itself - and bags you God of War Ragnarok

Finally, Amazon's Prime Day sales event has delivered a PS5 bundle deal worth celebrating. Not only does it include God of War Ragnarok, but the bundle is also cheaper than the console on its own.

Right now, UK shoppers can pick up the PlayStation 5 Console + God of War Ragnarok bundle for just £453.99, down from the usual £539.99. That's a huge £86 saving that can go towards some of the best PS5 games or a PS Plus subscription. For added context, the bundle includes the disc-based PS5 console, which in the UK, normally costs £479.99 on its own.

Now, it's worth noting that the bundle has dropped in price in the region before, as early as a month or two ago. However, it only ever matched that £479.99 price of the console itself. What we have here is an unprecedented saving for the PS5 and a digital copy of God of War Ragnarok. It's easily one of the best Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far, and certainly cream of the crop when it comes to Prime Day PS5 deals.

With that in mind, we'd highly recommend snapping this deal up as soon as you can if you are planning on picking up a PS5 at this sales event. Stocks rarely last for the console and we think that this will be no exception.

Today's best PS5 bundle deal in the UK

PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: was £540 now £453.99 at Amazon

Save £86 - This Amazon Prime exclusive PS5 bundle deal gets you not only a PS5 console but also God of War Ragnarok for a cheaper price than the console itself. Heads up, though, as this one could be claimed quickly. US deal: PS5 + God of War Ragnarok bundle: $499 Price check: Game (console only): £479 | Very (with Modern Warfare 2): £479 | PlayStation Direct (with God of War Ragnarok): £479 Buy it if: You want current-gen gaming at a reduced price - and one of the best games you can play thrown in for free. This PS5 bundle includes one of its best games and is currently cheaper than the console by itself. Don't buy it if: You'd prefer an Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch. Or, you may want to shop for bundles for alternative titles, some of which are available at our price check links above.



Today's best PS5 bundle deal in the US

PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $499 at Walmart

This Walmart deal for the PS5 + God of War Ragnarok bundle is competitively priced. Not quite as strong as the offer Amazon shoppers in the UK are currently seeing, but this is nonetheless a top price for this bundle overseas. Price check: Target: $499 | GameStop (Digital Edition console): $459



More of today's best PS5 deals

Interested in more offers on PS5 offers this Prime Day? Look no further. Our price comparison technology pulls through all the current and deepest discounts it can find on some of our favorite PS5 accessories and gear, no matter where you're based.

We recommend keeping a close eye on tomorrow's Prime Day PS5 deals for more on Sony's latest console as well as the Prime Day video game deals for offers on software, too. What's more, the Prime Day gaming chair deals could score you a seat at a price that's hard to argue against.