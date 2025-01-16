PS5 Midnight Black collection pre-orders go live today - here's when and where you can bag the new hardware

Sony's PS5 Midnight Black Collection pre-orders will be going live today! If you want to secure your own piece of limited edition hardware before they sell out, we've prepared this handy pre-order guide for directing you towards all the best retailers.

The Midnight Black Collection pre-orders will be live today at 10am local time in your region. It's also highly likely that pre-orders will sell through very quickly as we saw with the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection last year, so you may want to act in earnest here. The products then officially release on February 20, and should be delivered to you on or close to that same day.

This new wave of Midnight Black PS5 accessories consists of the PlayStation Portal handheld, the DualSense Edge controller, the Pulse Elite headset, and the Pulse Explore earbuds.

The Portal will be priced at $199.99 / £199.99; the DualSense Edge at $199.99 / £199.99; the Pulse Elite at $149.99 / $129.99; and the Pulse Explore earbuds will come in at $199.99 / £199.99. Broadly speaking, those list prices are all in line with the existing white versions of these accessories, but the DualSense Edge's UK price reduction is welcome.

While these versions aren't listed as limited edition, we know that new variants and colorways of excellent PS5 hardware can be popular and intensely sought after, so that's why I'm here to give you all the best information on when and where to pre-order the PS5 Midnight Black Collection when they go up for pre-order next week.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Midnight Black Collection

We've broken down the new Midnight Black Collection into pre-order segments for all the different products with the best links to bookmark and check for listings now ahead of them becoming available. Remember, pre-orders open on January 16 (confirmed for 10am local time at PS Direct, with other retailers going live that day too), and the products actually launch on February 20.

Midnight Black PlayStation Portal pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Midnight Black DualSense Edge pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Midnight Black Pulse Elite pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Midnight Black Pulse Explore pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

