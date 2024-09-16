NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, September 17 (game #464)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #464) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PUMP

SPEAKER

FIRE

MATTE

MIC

CHAIR

FLAT

AMP

WHIP

DUG

HYPE

SLIDE

PEAT

PSYCH

MULE

LEADER

NYT Connections today (game #464) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Let's do this!

Let's do this! Green: Put your foot in it

Put your foot in it Blue: They're in charge, right?

They're in charge, right? Purple: Sounds like a name

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #464) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GET EXCITED, WITH "UP"

GREEN: KINDS OF SHOES

BLUE: LEGISLATIVE ROLES

PURPLE: NAME HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #464) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #464, are…

YELLOW: GET EXCITED, WITH "UP" AMP, FIRE, HYPE, PSYCH

AMP, FIRE, HYPE, PSYCH GREEN: KINDS OF SHOES FLAT, MULE, PUMP, SLIDE

FLAT, MULE, PUMP, SLIDE BLUE: LEGISLATIVE ROLES CHAIR, LEADER, SPEAKER, WHIP

CHAIR, LEADER, SPEAKER, WHIP PURPLE: NAME HOMOPHONES DUG, MATTE, MIC, PEAT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Just the one mistake for me today, and that came right at the start on what ended up being (supposedly) the easiest of the four groups. Fortunately, blue and purple were both a fair bit simpler than they sometimes are, so I was never close to failing overall.

Purple was a particular favorite of mine; I love homophone puzzles, and always look for them in Connections. Though they typically form the most difficult group, they're only difficult because they're 'hidden' compared to simple synonym groups; once you spot one, the other three are generally easy to find, so I always sound out each word just in case. That happened today with PEAT, which I looked at and thought… PETE? Then looked at the rest of the board and found MATTE (MATT), DUG (DOUG) and MIC (MIKE). Nice.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 16 September, game #463)

YELLOW: FOREMOST CHIEF, PREMIER, PRINCIPAL, SUPREME

CHIEF, PREMIER, PRINCIPAL, SUPREME GREEN: SPIKY THINGS CACTUS, HEDGEHOG, MACE, PINEAPPLE

CACTUS, HEDGEHOG, MACE, PINEAPPLE BLUE: OVERLY SENTIMENTAL WORK CHEESE, CORN, MUSH, PAP

CHEESE, CORN, MUSH, PAP PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE CAPPED BOTTLE, GRADUATE, MUSHROOM, SALARY