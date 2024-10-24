Quick! You can pre-order and buy the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller at Currys right now

This is not a drill! You can currently place a pre-order for the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection right now in the UK and stock seems to be holding.

At time of writing, the controller is up for pre-order for £69.99 at Currys, ahead of the controller's launch on November 21 launch. Currys has a pretty good reputation on pre-orders and the retailer is offering launch day delivery too.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-order at Currys

30th Anniversary DualSense: £69.99 at Currys

You can currently bag the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller at Currys right now. I've been checking and refreshing the page regularly as I've written this up and stock seems to be holding! We think stock has been up for a couple of hours at this point too, so we're not sure how long it will last.

This is great news for anyone who has missed out on the wider PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders up until now and is only one of a handful of PS5 30th Anniversary Dualsense controller pre-orders we've seen since the collection was announced.

As a brief reminder, this 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller has a fantastic PS1-style retro gray colorway and also has those color-coded face buttons, plus a smashing PlayStation logo button.

