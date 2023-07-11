I just bought the best Pokémon TCG Trainer Box at its lowest price

Fans of the newest expansion for Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet can start celebrating. After just one month, Paldea Evolved Trainer Boxes are finally on sale thanks to some fantastic Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals.

The Prime Day gaming deals are truly in full swing as the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet - Paldea Evolved Trainer Box has just been discounted to its lowest-ever price of $34.99 at Amazon (was $54.99). As someone who has collected Pokemon cards all their life, I've come to love this fantastic expansion for tons of reasons. It has terrific full-arts that include Raichu, paldean Wooper, and the newest and cutest addition Maushold. There's also mesmerizing terastallized ex's like Slowking and Dedenne and a Tauros for every occasion.

Luckily, the UK also has some fantastic deals at Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box is on sale for £39.78 at Amazon (was £44.99). This deal is so good for the newest TCG expansion that I had to snag one as a pick-me-up.

Keep up to date with all the Pokémon sales on our Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals page, or if you're a fan of playing cards or more gaming accessories, check out our Prime Day Warhammer deals. In the meantime, scroll down for all the best Pokémon TCG deals in your region.

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet - Paldea Evolved: was $54.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This Trainer Box is at the lowest price we've ever seen. There's nine Pokemon TCG booster packs and one full-art promo card, among other items, within the Trainer Box. It's a fantastic set that's well worth a look-in.

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet - Paldea Evolved: was £44.99 now £39.78 at Amazon

Save £5.21 - While this isn't a massive saving, it's still surprising that we're seeing discounts on this newest TCG expansion at all, considering it's been out for less than a month.

The Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet - Paldea Evolved expansion set is up there as one of the best TCG expansions thanks to the numerous incredible full-arts and brilliant re-designs. There's also a higher chance that you'll pull a rare card, as there's now a guarantee of three foils in each booster pack.

In the meantime, check out the best Prime Day Switch OLED deals or Prime Day video game deals for even more Pokémon content. We're likely to see a few more fantastic Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals, so keep your eyes peeled for everything on offer.

For even more brilliant discounts, check out the best Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day gaming chair deals.