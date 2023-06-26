Amazon Prime Day Warhammer deals 2023: what to expect this year

With the Amazon Prime Day Warhammer deals only a couple of weeks away, it won't be long before the offers on the tabletop miniatures and sets begin rolling out in force. The hotly anticipated two days of deals debut at its usual slot of July 11-12, and we've pulled together everything you need to know to be ready ahead of time.

Whether you're looking for tools and paints in particular, or searching for a cheaper way to expand your army, keeping an eye on the best Prime Day Warhammer deals is essential. Outside of the two-day sales event, we rarely see discounts on figures and kits, meaning it's all the more important to make a saving where you can.

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is expected to be big, and we are predicting to see some serious savings across the board. So, if you've been waiting to save some serious money, then there's no better time to cash in than now. As we get closer to Prime Day, these savings and deals are bound to build, and we've put everything in a single sheet to make your shopping easier.

Keeping on top of the best deals on sets is essential with Warhammer. These kits aren't cheap, making it all the more important to know when is best to cash in. With Amazon Prime Day still a few weeks away, we've highlighted some of the best deals currently available on Warhammer sets.

However, we don't expect Warhammer deals to exclusively stretch to sets for Prime Day. Alongside stocking up on sets and figures to help expand your armies, it might be worth also looking at the ever-growing Warhammer video game collection for a more immersive experience. Deals and offers feel slightly few and far between, but hopefully, come Prime Day, we'll see some larger discounts, but for now, here are the best deals we've found on Warhammer games.

Amazon Prime Day Warhammer deals: FAQs

When will the Prime Day Warhammer deals begin in 2023? Even though Prime Day doesn't start until July 11 (finishing on July 12), we usually start seeing deals roll in a few days up to a week or so in advance. As we get closer to the official start of Prime Day, larger discounts may start to roll out, so if you've got your eye on something in particular it might be worth holding off to see if things drop further.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for the Prime Day Warhammer deals? Yes, you will need an active Amazon Prime membership if you want to make the most of the best Warhammer deals this Prime Day. Most deals are reserved solely for Amazon Prime subscribers, so you'll need to keep that in mind prior to the event. However, Amazon are offering a 30-day free trial of the service which would cover Prime Day, too.

PRIME DAY WARHAMMER DEALS: OUR PREDICTIONS

We are really looking forward to seeing some serious offers on all the Warhammer essentials this Prime Day. We've seen discounts creeping in on everything from expansion sets to paints and tools, but the line isn't drawn there. Of course, it drastically depends on what you're looking for since there's such a broad spectrum of products on offer, but we guarantee you'll find significant savings on the vast majority of products.

In terms of video game discounts, we've seen the price of titles like Warhammer Chaosbane: Slayer Edition for Xbox Series X drop by 12% already, which is only expected to climb the closer we get to the big day.

We're even starting to see discounts across some of Warhammer's most significant sets, such as the Age of Sigmar Starter Set Warrior which already has dropped in price by about 3%, alongside The Horus Heresy - Age Of Darkness set which has dropped by 6%. Although these discounts aren't groundbreaking as of yet, we predict them to increase as more deals become available across the board.

