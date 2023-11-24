Grab some of my favorite Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories for less with these Black Friday deals

If you own a Nintendo Switch, then there’s a pretty strong chance that you’re currently scouring through all kinds of Black Friday gaming deals in search of the very best offers on controllers and accessories for your console. We’ve seen plenty of super Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals popping up throughout the day but, with so many options, it can be hard to find the perfect deal for your individual needs.

Luckily, that’s where we come in, as this convenient guide contains a hand-picked selection of some top deals on Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories that you can buy right now for less. Whether you’re after savings on a budget controller by a well-known brand to play with a friend on the cheap or trying to upgrade the storage capacity of your Nintendo Switch system with a compatible microSD card, you can be sure that the deals featured on this list are our top recommendations this Black Friday.

As a big user of the Nintendo Switch console myself and the owner of so many Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories that I have almost run out of places to store them in my tiny home, I've been careful to track down only the finest deals that I can personally recommend based on my hands-on testing.

Today's best deals on Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Ancient Archer: was $27.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - I absolutely adore this fantastic budget Nintendo Switch wired controller from PowerA. Featuring a snazzy golden design inspired by the most recent The Legend of Zelda games, it is a great choice if you want a second controller for less thanks to its reliable design and additional back paddles. Right now it is also at a new lowest ever price in the US. UK price: was £24.99 now £23.99 at Amazon

CRKD Nitro Deck: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you want something to enhance your experience while playing in handheld mode, you can't get better than the Nitro Deck by CRKD. This superb accessory is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon and features superb hall effect joysticks that completely eliminate the risk of drift. I use the Nitro Deck almost daily and have never looked back. UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Argos

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This Limited Edition package contains the already brilliant CRKD Nitro Deck and a quality travel case to protect your system from damage while you're out and about. It also comes in a charming retro purple color, with a design inspired by the Nintendo Gamecube. Like the standard edition, this is currently at a new lowest ever price on Amazon. UK price: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Argos

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $21.49 now $12.99 at Best Buy

Save $8.50 - If you want an incredibly cost-efficient way to dramatically increase the storage capacity of your Nintendo Switch system, then this officially licensed memory card is for you. With a 128GB capacity, it's going to be more than enough to hold a good number of digital games. UK price: was £28.02 now £13.69 at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This is a tidy saving if you want to never have to worry about your Nintendo Switch storage again. With a huge 1TB size (that's 1,000GB for those not in the know) this will likely fit almost any digital library. Consider also seeing the discounts on other sizes on the store page to find the best deal for you. UK price: was £159.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset frequently receives good discounts over the Black Friday sale period and this deal is no exception. Featuring a detachable microphone, this is a good choice if you want a hassle free audio solution for your games. Simply plug the headset into your system's 3.5mm headphone jack and you're ready to go. UK price: was £59.99 now £44.99 at Currys

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset (Mint): was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Another good Nintendo Switch headset option, I would be lying if I didn't admit that the thing I love most about the Logitech G335 is its adorable neon mint color. This is a capable headset in its own right, but especially worthwhile if you enjoy the look as much as I do. UK price: was £64.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

You don't need to be in the US or UK to secure the best deals. Here are the top deals on Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories in your region:

