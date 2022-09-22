Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED 2022: early sales and predictions for November

This year’s Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals should be a treat for all. It’s been a whole year since Nintendo released the latest model of its hit handheld console, so we expect to see some sizeable discounts in the November sales

While plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have appeared in the past, the Nintendo Switch OLED was largely left out of the fun last year. The console had only just launched, so discounts were few and far between, but we’re confident more deals will be up for grabs this time around.

Lots of people will be after them. According to a report from data specialist Statista (opens in new tab), the Nintendo Switch was the most-searched product across the globe during last year’s Black Friday sales, and a lot of those hopeful buyers were likely on the hunt for a discounted Nintendo Switch OLED. The latest Nintendo Switch model has proven a big hit, so we’re predicting more OLED deals this year. You might even be able to grab the console at a bargain price sooner than you thought.

Black Friday 2022 will fully kick off on November 25, but we expect a fair few deals will crop up before then. Discounts on the latest gaming tech appear earlier every year, and while Black Friday used to span just a weekend, it’s blossomed into a month-long deals extravaganza. Retailers will likely take a similar approach this year, whipping up excitement in the weeks leading up to the main event with a few early sales.

You might put off buying a Nintendo Switch OLED until Cyber Monday rolls around, but we reckon there’s little point. Cyber Monday generally recycles deals that appear during Black Friday, as retailers offer customers a second chance to nab the discounts they missed in the main event. So, don’t wait for Cyber Monday in the hope that prices will drop any lower. If you see a Nintendo Switch OLED at a price you like on Black Friday, you're best off buying it then and there.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals. We’ll talk you through where to find the best bargains, give you a few tips and tricks on how to save money in the sales, and round up all the best deals as soon as they start.

You won't find any 'official' Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals yet, but that doesn’t mean there are no discounts to be had. Retailers are still offering plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles and deals in the lead-up to the main sales. Here are the best places to browse right now.

Should you wait for a Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deal?

Past Black Friday sales have brought hefty Nintendo Switch discounts with them. Last year, we saw some standard Switch bundles drop to their lowest-ever price, knocking close to 20% off their price tag. Not only does that save you a bit of money, the bundles unusually come packaged with some of the best Nintendo Switch games, so you have something to play when your new console arrives.

We saw very few Nintendo Switch OLED deals last Black Friday, but that’s not surprising, as the console had only just launched. We predict more deals will be around this year.

If you spot a Nintendo Switch OLED for a price you like in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, you’re best off bagging it. Retailers rarely drop console prices any lower when the big weekend rolls around – the discount you see in early November will likely be the same as what appears later.

But if you’re after a specific bundle, you’re best to hold out until it goes on sale. We’ll be here to fill you in on all the latest Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals as they come up.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals start in 2022? We predict the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals will appear in the days leading up to November 25. They’ll likely last through the weekend into Cyber Monday. Last year, discounts started popping up a few weeks into November, but they’ll probably begin to ramp up earlier this year. As inflation and the UK’s cost of living crisis continue to worsen, retailers will want to distribute the sales period over a longer time, hoping that consumers are willing to spread their purchases across several weeks even if they’re unlikely to spend lots in one go. Be on the lookout for Nintendo Switch discounts from early November. Some might even appear in late October.

How good will this year’s Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals be?

The Nintendo Switch OLED isn’t the kind of product that sees 50% price reductions, so don’t be expecting mammoth savings. But we reckon it will still hit a record-low price this Black Friday, if only because it hasn’t dropped in price much since it launched last year.

If you’ve been looking to get a Nintendo Switch OLED, Black Friday will likely be the best time to do it before the end of the year.

What Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals do we expect to see in 2022?

We’re expecting to see lots of deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED and its many bundles. The standard Nintendo Switch has been discounted every Black Friday for the past several years, and Nintendo’s console supply issues, which threatened discounts in the past, have largely been sorted. With console stocks and demand high, retailers are back in a position to hand out some big bargains.

Best Buy (opens in new tab) has already cut the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED by 15%, which is likely indicative of the slashes we’ll see at other retailers. The standard Nintendo Switch has seen a 20% discount on Black Friday in the past, but it’s a little too early in the OLED’s lifecycle to expect a similar cut for the flagship handheld – it only received its first 10% price cut in the UK back in July.

While the standalone console will receive a discount of some kind, more interesting is which Nintendo Switch OLED bundles will join it. Buying the console alongside a game often works out cheaper in the long run, and gives you something to actually play on the console when it arrives.

Retailers haven’t been afraid to discount the most popular bundles in the past, such as those containing Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Ring Fit Adventure. Last year, an OLED bundle containing Metroid Dread was even slashed in price, letting you get your hands on Nintendo’s biggest first-party blockbuster of the season. It’s not unreasonable to expect the OLED bundle containing the recently released Splatoon 3 will be discounted this year.

Be on the lookout, too, for SD card bundles. Picking up the handheld, with a game, plus a memory card will set you up for months to come, and usually saves you a bit of money in the process.

Last year’s best Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals

A quick way to get a sense of what this year’s Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals might look like is to take a gander at last year’s discounts. The OLED had only launched a few weeks before the November 2021 sales, so last year’s price cuts will likely mark this year’s baseline discounts. It can only get better in the US, which saw practically no deals last year. Here’s a handful of the biggest deals we saw.

US: The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals last year

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (White): $349 at Amazon

It was incredibly difficult to find the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock last year. The White version was available to buy at Amazon for its standard RRP of $349. A discount so soon after the console's release was always unlikely, and it didn't drop any lower. Worse, delivery wasn't even expected until early January.

UK: The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals last year

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (White) + Super Mario 3D World + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £389.97 £379.97 at Very

Save £10 – An unmissable deal for fans of the portly plumber, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle came with two of the best Switch games around. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are the perfect games to showcase the Switch's OLED gorgeous new screen as well.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (White) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 £369.00 at Currys

Save £22.98 – This bundle included the newly released Switch OLED (in white), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Switch memory card, all for £369. It may not have been a massive discount overall, but it's certainly wasn't to be sniffed at.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 £369.00 at Currys

Save £17.98 - One of the hottest games of last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizon's popularity stayed high thanks to a new content update and some new DLC. This was a fantastic bundle for those who were wanting the game with the Switch OLED.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Metroid Dread: £359.98 £349.98 at Very

Save £10 – There was a small £10 discount on this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at Very - but it was slightly misleading. The latest version of the popular console is usually priced at £309, so you're effectively getting a copy of Metroid Dread for just £40. That said, we have seen the game for £30 at some stores, so while still a good discount, it's not as big a saving as it really makes itself out to be.

How to get the best Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday Deals

1. Pick the bundle you want

It’s usually cheaper to pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle containing the console plus a game, than buy both separately. But don’t be sucked into the trap. There’s no point buying a bundle if it contains a game you’re not interested in playing, even if it features a big discount. Take a step back and calculate whether you’re better off picking up a standalone console and buying a few game’s separately. Remember, a lot of Switch games will also be discounted on Black Friday.

2. Do some digging

Amazon has become the unofficial home of Black Friday, but it’s not the only retailer that takes part in the markdown merriment. Before you commit to a purchase, check the likes of Best Buy or Walmart, if you’re in the US, for similar deals. If you’re in the UK, browse Currys or Very. While you might not find a Nintendo Switch OLED for any cheaper, other retailers might offer more attractive delivery options.

3. Don’t worry about stock shortages

If you were after Sony’s flagship console, you’d need to rely on PS5 restock updates to keep on top of stock shortages. You don’t need to worry about that here. While production productions have impacted Nintendo Switch manufacturing, the disruption hasn’t been so great that shelves are lying empty. Don’t rush into a purchase in fear that Nintendo Switch OLEDs are in short supply. Take your time and look around for higher discounts before you pull the trigger.