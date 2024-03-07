Final Fantasy 14 will release on Xbox this month

Renowned MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Final Fantasy 14 will be officially arriving on Xbox this month.

Though the beloved fantasy MMO has been in open beta for a while now for users on Xbox Series X|S, Square Enix has given us a date for the title's official launch on Microsoft's console platforms.

Final Fantasy 14 will be available on Xbox Series X|S from March 21. What's more, a starter edition of the MMO will be available through Game Pass Ultimate. This perk can be claimed between March 21 and April 19.

However, as we reported back in February, Final Fantasy 14 will require an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription in addition to a subscription to the game proper. While Final Fantasy 14 is one of the best MMORPGs out there at the moment, we can't help but feel that this is a little steep for those who aren't already Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Xbox made the announcement as part of yesterday's Xbox Partner Preview, using the opportunity to drop a trailer for the MMORPG. You can see it for yourself below.

With Final Fantasy 14's upcoming Dawntrail expansion coming later this year, there couldn't be a better time to pick up the critically acclaimed MMO for yourself.

Last year, I covered the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in London where I spoke with members of the community and got to see reveals for the new expansion first-hand. The atmosphere was electric - a testament to the wholesome, welcoming community for which the game is known.

While Final Fantasy 14 isn't for everyone, we at TechRadar Gaming are consistently impressed by its storytelling and vibrant social elements. As such, the game features on our lists of the best story games, giving many of the best single-player games a run for their money. Final Fantasy 14 is a marathon, not a sprint, but, if you're an Xbox owner and curious about the title, you'll be able to try it out for yourself come March 21.

