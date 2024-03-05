An Xbox Partner Preview showcase has been announced, here's how to watch it live

Microsoft has announced it will be holding the next Xbox Partner Preview showcase this week, where fans will be given a glimpse into what's next for numerous studios, along with a look at some brand-new and upcoming games.

Here's everything you need to know about Xbox Partner Preview, including when and where to watch, as well as what to expect from the livestream itself.

Xbox Partner Preview: Start Time

The Xbox Partner Preview livestream is set to air on March 6 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

May we have your attention 📣Tune in to Xbox Partner Preview, streaming March 6 at 10am PT to get updated on partner games like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, The First Berserker: Khazan, and more! https://t.co/CTmfrYwLTt | #XboxPartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/nl5F5GZWnDMarch 4, 2024 See more

Xbox Partner Preview: Where to Watch

The Xbox Partner Preview event will be available to watch live on Xbox's official Twitch channel, its Twitch ASL channel, and its official YouTube channel. There's also the option to watch on the company's many regional Xbox channels around the world, as well as the official Xbox website.

Xbox Partner Preview: What to expect

Microsoft has confirmed that the latest Xbox Partner Preview livestream will run at approximately 30 minutes and will feature a mix of "new and upcoming games" from publishers such as Capcom, Nexon, EA, and more. Fans can expect "more than a dozen new trailers".

The offerings will include a preview for upcoming Metroidvania game from Surgent Studios, Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Fans will get to watch a video narrated by Assassin's Creed Origins actor Abubakar Salim which reveals more about the game's combat and traversal.

We'll also be getting a look at new footage from Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, along with a closer look at The First Berserker: Khazan.

As with every Xbox Partner Preview, the upcoming broadcast will not just reveal trailers and release date announcements but also feature unique behind-the-scenes insights from developers.

For more, be sure to check out our list of the best Xbox Series X games, along with our recommendations for the best Xbox Game Pass titles.