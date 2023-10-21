Final Fantasy 14 reveals new class ahead of upcoming Dawntrail expansion

The first of the two new classes coming to MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 in the upcoming Dawntrial expansion has been revealed.

As part of Final Fantasy 14 London Fan Festival 2023, game director Naoki Yoshida revealed that the Viper will be joining the MMORPG's increasingly wide roster of classes. This reveal came alongside an extended preview trailer, showing off what we can expect from the next chapter in the game's well-crafted storyline. As you might expect, the first of these new classes ties neatly into Dawntrail's emphasis on the perilous exploration of unknown lands.



The Viper is a melee DPS class, specializing in rapid, close-quarters attacks. In contrast to the likes of the Samurai and the Monk, this new class uses Dexterity as its primary stat - the first of its kind since the Ninja was added to the game back in 2014.

Contrary to the majority of the classes in the MMO, the Viper has never been seen before in a Final Fantasy game and offers a brand new take on the monster-hunter trope. Speaking about the class at the Fan Festival's keynote address, Yoshida described how the Viper channels the "memories of ancient hunters" to perform special techniques in combat. He went on the state that the class as "technically demanding, yet highly stylish."

As we can see from the preview, the Viper is a fast-paced and frenetic class with an emphasis on rapid strikes. The Viper also seems to use a mysterious form of magic tied to the land of Tural - the new continent that payers will be able to explore in the Dawntrail expansion.

The second of the two new jobs will be revealed at the Tokyo Fan Festival on January 7 2024. Though we know that the second job will be a magical ranged DPS, we shall have to wait until next year to see exactly what's on the cards.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail has a "Summer 2024" release window, but no confirmed release date as of yet.

