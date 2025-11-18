The Black Friday sales week isn't underway just yet, but that hasn't stopped plenty of gaming hardware manufacturers from offering record-beating deals on products. Case in point, the Thrustmaster T598, which is squarely aimed at direct drive beginners, and is at a lowest ever price right now.

If you're looking to get into racing sims with a direct drive setup, you can pick up the Thrustmaster T598 for £366.99 (was £449.99) at Amazon right now. As mentioned, that's a lowest-ever for the PS5, PS4 and PC-compatible racing wheel.

You're not just getting a wheel here, though. The set includes a wheel base for you to slot the wheel into, in addition to a pair of acceleration and braking pedals. Don't worry about the setup process either, as you're also getting a couple of clamps included that'll let you attach the wheel base to your desired surface and hold it firmly in place.

Certainly one of the best PS5 racing wheels money can buy, the Thrustmaster T598 is an excellent gateway into a more advanced racing sim setup. Its direct drive system allows for accurate, immersive force feedback to really get you stuck into the best racing games.

Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, the Thrustmaster T598 is ideal for racers like Gran Turismo 7, F1 25, or Assetto Corsa Rally which has recently debuted in Steam Early Access.

Direct drive is a bit more advanced than cheaper plug-and-play offerings like the Logitech G923, in that the wheel must be connected to a wheel base, which then goes into your console or PC. The wheel base here is included, however, along with a set of acceleration and braking pedals to get your sim setup started.

