Considering a racing sim setup this Black Friday? Don't wait – the Thrustmaster T598 is at its lowest ever price right now

All-in-one direct drive for less

Thrustmaster T598
The Black Friday sales week isn't underway just yet, but that hasn't stopped plenty of gaming hardware manufacturers from offering record-beating deals on products. Case in point, the Thrustmaster T598, which is squarely aimed at direct drive beginners, and is at a lowest ever price right now.

Today's best Thrustmaster T598 deal

Thrustmaster T598
Save £83
Thrustmaster T598: was £449.99 now £366.99 at Amazon

It's hard to find direct drive racing solutions under £400 without cutting a few corners, so it's great to see the T598 come down to a relatively affordable price in the space. Pedals, wheel base, and clamps are also included here.

Price check: Currys - £389 | Argos - £449.99 | Thrustmaster - £389.99
View Deal

Certainly one of the best PS5 racing wheels money can buy, the Thrustmaster T598 is an excellent gateway into a more advanced racing sim setup. Its direct drive system allows for accurate, immersive force feedback to really get you stuck into the best racing games.

Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, the Thrustmaster T598 is ideal for racers like Gran Turismo 7, F1 25, or Assetto Corsa Rally which has recently debuted in Steam Early Access.

Direct drive is a bit more advanced than cheaper plug-and-play offerings like the Logitech G923, in that the wheel must be connected to a wheel base, which then goes into your console or PC. The wheel base here is included, however, along with a set of acceleration and braking pedals to get your sim setup started.

