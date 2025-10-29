A Nintendo Switch 2 console discount wasn't exactly something I had on my bingo card for today, but here we are. Amazon's UK-facing site has just given the console its first major sale, and it's for a bundle, no less.
Right now, the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle is available for £409 (was £429.95) at Amazon. The bundle includes the console itself with a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers (not an extra pair, mind) and a digital copy of Mario Kart World.
It's not an utterly massive price drop by any means, but if you're wary regardless, fear not. The product has been listed by Amazon and is fulfilled by the retailer itself. And yes, next-day Amazon Prime delivery is supported here, too.
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deal
Okay, it's not a dramatic discount or anything. But it is the first notable one we've seen for the console bundle since its June 5 launch. It bodes well for future Black Friday sales in a month or so's time, but for now, this is pretty brilliant.
Price check: Very - £409 | Argos - £409.99 | EE - £415 | ShopTo - £429.85 | TGC - £429.95
US price: Walmart - $499 | Best Buy - $499.99 | GameStop - $499.99 | Target - $499.99
For additional context, the recommended retail price for the Nintendo Switch 2 by itself - without a game - is £395.99 in the UK. With this bundle discount, then, you're essentially getting a copy of Mario Kart World for just £13, which is pretty mind-boggling given the game's £74.99 shelf price.
Admittedly, we were absolutely not expecting discounts of any kind for the Nintendo Switch 2 console, let alone any of its official bundles. But it's a good sign that we've got one this early, no matter how slight the discount is.
Looking ahead to Black Friday sales week in late November, there's now more than a fleeting chance that we could see discounts for the console by itself, or potentially even the bundle that packs in a copy of Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals in your region.
