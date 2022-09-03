Leaving Netflix in September 2022: 3 dark dramas to watch before they skip the platform

Netflix continues to pump out new shows and movies at an absolutely furious rate, with a new movie coming every single week in 2022.

The reason they're going so far is down to a drive to become a self-sufficient platform that's reliant only on itself for content rather than other studios and broadcasters, most of which now have their own streaming platforms to place content on, places like HBO Max, Hulu and Paramount Plus.

What that means is that there's a constant flight of shows and movies from Netflix, which is annoying, as that movie that's sat there on your to-be-watched list could well disappear before you have a chance to see it.

We keep up to date with everything that's leaving Netflix here, but to make sure you don't miss out on three outstanding dramas that are leaving in the coming days, we've compiled three of them below...

Dunkirk

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Christopher Nolan's powerful, tension-packed and ever-so-gripping drama is the kind that demands repeated watches with something new to be found in every screening. That is, assuming, you've already seen it, if you haven't correct that before it leaves Netflix.

The movie tells the story of the evacuation of Dunkirk from the perspectives of the land, sea, and air, all the while time ticks along to Hans Zimmer's rat-a-tat-tat score.

Dunkirk features Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, and Mark Rylance in key roles, with breakout turns from young stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles and Aneurin Barnard.

The definition of a must-watch movie.

When is it leaving Netflix?

September 12

Nightcrawler

(Image credit: Netflix)

A brilliant drama that will make your skin crawl and keep you utterly captivated, with Jake Gyllenhaal delivering a standout performance.

Gyllenhaal portrays Louis "Lou" Bloom, a petty criminal who chances upon a car accident and discovers he can make money by selling the footage to a local news station.

Inspired by this new scheme, Bloom pursues it relentlessly and taking himself down a very dark path.

A difficult watch at times, but one that's absolutely worth it.

When is it leaving Netflix?

September 10

Blade Runner 2049

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

It took almost 40 years to come to fruition, but the sequel to Blade Runner, while not a box office smash, is a brilliant piece of dystopia.

Starring a returning Harrison Ford along with Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi and Ryan Gosling, the sequel was made by Denis Villeneuve, best known for his work on Sicario and Dune.

Set 30 years after Blade Runner, the sequel follows Gosling's K, an LAPD officer who is hunting down the last of an old series of replicants. On a mission he uncovers a deep, dark secret that threatens to undermine just about everything.

A meaty watch at almost three hours, the visuals, storytelling and world-building are stunning. Well worth your time before it skips Netflix.

When is it leaving Netflix?

September 26