Leaving Netflix: 3 classic comedies you must see before they skip the platform

Netflix has been putting out new movies and shows at an absolutely frenzied rate across 2022, with a new movie arriving on the platform at least once a week.

The reason they're going so far is down to a drive to become a self-sufficient platform that's reliant only on itself for content rather than other studios and broadcasters, most of which now have their own streaming platforms to place content on, places like HBO Max, Hulu and Paramount Plus.

With that all in place, Netflix might be pumping huge volumes of its own stuff, but it is constantly losing shows and movies, which is annoying, as that movie that's sat there on your to-be-watched list could well disappear before you have a chance to see it.

We keep up to date with everything that's leaving Netflix here, but to make sure you don't miss out on three classic comedies, we've compiled them below:

Miss Congeniality

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It's been 22 years since Miss Congeniality was first released, but the movie remains a comedy touchstone and one of Sandra Bullock's best-loved performances.

Bullock plays Gracie Hart, a life-long tomboy who is asked by the FBI to go undercover as a contestant when a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant

She doesn't want to go, but after a mission goes wrong and she's facing demotion to a desk job, her hand is forced and it is tremendous fun.

Michael Caine, Benjamin Bratt, Candice Bergen, William Shatner, and Ernie Hudson star alongside Bullock in supporting roles.

Action-packed, slapstick and full of memorable one-liners, it's a movie that still absolutely holds up.

When is it leaving Netflix?

November 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

A total, timeless classic and one that still demands endless rewatches.

One of the finest offerings from John Hughes, the movie stars Matthew Broderick as the titular Bueller, a high schooler who decides to skip a day of classes and head into Chicago with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), and his best friend Cameron (played by Succession's Alan Ruck).

The day turns into an epic adventure, complete with joyriding, parades and all kinds of hi-jinks, all the while the slightly psychopathic Dean of Students Ed Rooney is determined to expose Ferris's repeat truancy.

Set apart by Bueller's frequent monologues directly to the audience, the movie is a cheerful, hugely funny and endlessly rewarding watch.



When is it leaving Netflix?

November 1

Begin Again

(Image credit: Apatow Productions)

Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo lead this musical comedy-drama from John Carney, the man behind Once and the delightful Sing Street.

Knightley plays Gretta James, a songwriter who has just split up with her longtime boyfriend and songwriting partner Dave Kohl (get it?), played by Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

Feeling bereft, she meets Ruffalo's Dan Mulligan, a record label executive, recently fired and struggling to keep up with a changing industry. After hearing Gretta's songs, Mulligan offers to launch a new label and record an album with her, which he agrees to after some convincing. Together the pair go on a journey to rediscover what they both have lost along the way.

Tender, touching and surprisingly funny, Begin Again is a delightful lo-fi offering and well worth you time.



When is it leaving Netflix?

October 28