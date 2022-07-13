I'm a grown man buying a Kraken Kitty headset this Prime Day, and you can't stop me

Yeah! You read that headline right! I'm buying Razer's pink and premium Kraken Kitty Edition headset this Prime Day, and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. I'm a 6'3" guy with a big beard and a youth spent playing rugby, and you can bet your ass I'm going to be rocking these glorious pastel cat-themed cans when I'm grinding out battle pass levels in Apex Legends.

The Prime Day deals just keep coming and, in the words of the great philosophers' collective Smash Mouth, they don't stop coming. There's a ton of Razer hardware (opens in new tab) discounted on Amazon right now, and I wouldn't even say this is the best headset deal going - but I want it, so I'm buying it.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best US Prime Day Razer Kraken Kitty deal

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Kitty: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We all want a pair, deep down. Razer's pretty-in-pink Kraken Kitty headset is a third off this Prime Day, bringing all the surround-sound goodness of the classic Kraken to a cat-eared design with extra RGB lighting for maximum effect.

Today's best UK Prime Day Razer Kraken Kitty deal

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Kitty: £ 149.99 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Come on, you know you want one. You can save fifty quid on the Kitty Edition of the ol' reliable Razer Kraken gaming headset this Prime Day, a great pair of gaming cans with added RGB lighting and 7.1 surround sound.

I'm no stranger to Razer kit. While I might not own one of those lovely Blade laptops (opens in new tab), I've been using a Razer Huntsman keyboard since they were first released and I've been partial to the Kraken headset line in the past. The Kitty edition is essentially the same tried-and-tested Kraken headset in Razer's 'quartz pink' color scheme, with added RGB lighting and - of course - those perky cat ears.

Here's the thing, though: I'm buying this because I am, deep down, an extremely silly fella who wants to make the rest of the TechRadar team have a sensible chuckle in a virtual meeting, but I genuinely was already angling for a new gaming headset this Prime Day.

With that in mind, I'd done a bit of research ahead of the big day, and while my first pick (the premium HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1) sadly didn't make an appearance in the UK Prime Day sales, the Razer Kraken did - and having used one in the past, I knew it was a sound choice.

I appreciate that I might not be the target audience Razer had in mind, but come on! A lightweight, durable frame with ear cushions that use cooling gel to stop my ears from overheating is a lovely proposition, and these 50mm neodymium drivers use 7.1 surround sound for pinpointing enemy positions in online games. The retractable mic means I can garage it when I'm not using voice chat, too. Once this baby arrives, I'll be ready to do battle - and look absolutely amazing doing it.

More Razer Kraken Kitty deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Razer Kraken Kitty around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK