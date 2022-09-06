8 products to help you sleep cool and stop overheating at night

Overheating at night can be a real problem, especially during the heatwaves we've been experiencing recently. But don't sweat it, as there are lots of great products out there that can help you remain at a comfortable temperature while you're in bed, ensuring that you get the best night's sleep possible. In this guide, we're going to highlight our top picks, which include everything from memory foam mattresses to cooling blankets, air-conditioning units to bamboo sheets. We'll also explain why overheating at night prevents us from getting the rest we need in order to feel focused and energized the following day. By the time you get to the bottom of the page, you'll have all the information you need to transform your sleep.

How heat affects your sleep quality

Being too hot in bed can cause us to be restless, meaning it takes us longer to fall asleep – but it can also affect the quality of our slumber when we do eventually nod off. In what is known as our circadian rhythm, our body temperature naturally shifts during a 24-hour period, dropping at night to coincide with bedtime. If the temperature in our sleep environment is too hot (or too cold), this cycle can be disrupted, causing a reduction in deep, restorative sleep. The general consensus is that the optimum temperature for a good night's slumber is between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

8 sleep products to reduce overheating at night

#1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

This award-winning, medium-firm mattress is packed with cutting-edge technology that'll not only keep you at an optimal temperature for sleep, it'll also ensure you get the support you need for a deep slumber. Carrying out the former task is a cooling cover made from Cocoon by Sealy's proprietary phase-change material, which works to absorb and dissipate heat while you're in bed. If you're particularly prone to overheating at night, you can pay $300 more for Extra-Chill, the company's most advanced dual-cooling technology. A combination of cooling memory foam and a special cover woven with advanced cooling yarns, it'll help you get the sleep you need to feel rested and recharged the following morning. For more info, head to our article on Should I buy the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress?

#2. Saatva Mattress Topper

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you already have a mattress you love but would like to be a little cooler at night, then a mattress topper is one way to go. Rated 4.8 out of five stars by customers who've bought it, Saatva's mattress topper is made with a naturally breathable and moisture-wicking organic cotton that'll stop you waking up feeling like someone's thrown a bucket of water over you. In fact, we rank it amongst the best mattress toppers around. The Saatva topper is available in three different models: high-density foam for body-hugging support, graphite for pressure-free support, or latex for durable, responsive support. And, what's more, it doesn't only fit Saatva's own mattresses, meaning you can reap the benefits no matter what kind of slab you sleep on.

#3. ChiliSleep OOLER Sleep System

(Image credit: ChilliSleep)

They say that water is the elixir of life – well, it can do a mighty fine job of keeping you cool at night, too. The innovative ChiliSleep OOLER Sleep System is essentially a mattress pad containing channels of water, the temperature of which can be adjusted via an app on your smart device (iOS or Android) to regulate how hot or cold your mattress gets, from 55 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Easy to install and featuring a washable hydronic layer, the OOLER Sleep System can benefit those who suffer from sleeplessness due to pregnancy or the menopause, and can even be optimized to meet the individual needs of two sleepers. OK, so it's not especially cheap, but what price a perfect night's rest?

#4. Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

It's not just your body that you need to stop from overheating at night – it's important to keep your head and face cool, too. The Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow will do a great job of this, containing premium foam that's not only supportive but, due to its carbon infusion, will filter the heat away from you as you sleep. In addition to this, the pillow features a coating made from a unique phase-change material that'll absorb and release heat while you're in bed, along with a machine-washable TENCEL mesh cover that allows maximum exposure to the cooling elements inside. Offered with a five-year warranty and a 30-day free trial, this is one chill pill(ow) you really need. We've named this the top cooling option for hot sleepers in our best pillow guide.

#5. Tametra Cooling Blanket

Scoring an impressive 4.6 out of five for softness based on Amazon reviews, Tametra's oversized blanket will bring an added level of luxury to your bedtime experience. It'll keep you at a lovely, moderate temperature throughout the night, too, thanks to its use of Japanese cooling nylon, which accelerates heat absorption and perspiration on the body's surface. Indeed, the company claims that the blanket is capable of reducing the sleeper's internal temperature by up to two degrees, giving you the best possible chance of sinking into a restful slumber. Available in a choice of sizes and colors, and machine-washable, the Tametra Cooling Blanket with Double-Sided Cooling Fabric would be a great addition to your bedroom, whatever the season.

#6. Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

New from Eight Sleep, the Pod 3 Mattress is by far the most space-age solution on this page – and it has a price tag to match. Available in a range of sizes, from Full to California King, this intelligent mattress features a quad-core CPU and high-resolution sensors that'll track your nocturnal activity in real time and automatically adjust its temperature to provide the optimal environment at each stage of your sleep. Its GentleRise Alarm will wake you gently using a combination of gradual thermal change and chest vibration. And the mattress will also monitor your respiratory rate, resting heart rate and HRV, before delivering your personalized health report to the Eight Sleep App (iOS and Android).

#7. Cozy House Bamboo Sheets

(Image credit: Cozy House / Amazon)

What could be more blissful than dozing off in some luxury bedding? Comprising two fitted sheets, one flat sheet and two pillow cases, this bedding set is not only silky soft and lightweight, but also designed to stop you from overheating at night. That's because they're made from bamboo viscose, a material that's renowned for its temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking properties. That's not all bamboo viscose is good for – able to keep your bedding fresher for longer, it'll help you save on expensive washing machine bills, which is just what you need during this cost of living crisis. And, since it's one of the fastest-growing renewable sources on the planet, you can doze off knowing that you're helping the environment, too.

#8. SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner

(Image credit: SereneLife)

You may have noticed than whenever you go on holiday to a hot country, your hotel room is always nice and cool. That's because they use air-conditioners – and you can recreate the experience at home. Sleek and lightweight, SereneLife's portable system can be easily carried from one room to another – simply plug it into a wall socket and it'll be ready to do its stuff. As well as air-conditioning, this remote-control unit can act as a heater, a fan or a dehumidifier, saving you money on buying each of those appliances separately. And, depending on which size you go for (8,000 BTU to 12,000 BTU), it'll cover an area of up to 3,600 cubic feet.