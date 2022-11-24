TikTok made me buy it: a Black Friday roundup of the best TikTok tech

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘TikTok made me buy it or ‘I saw it on TikTok’ over the last couple of years. If you’ve got a friend like me who is constantly on the app you’ve definitely heard it a million times.

TikTok has become part of many people’s daily routines and is the source of so many fast-moving trends - be it music, fashion, or technology. But how much can you trust the recommendations that are constantly changing on TikTok?

So we’re here to list our favorite TikTok gadget trends that are definitely worth the hype! Below, you'll find a list of the tools and tech that we've seen promoted on the app, but don't worry - we've taken the time to sift through the garbage and find the stuff that is actually useful.

If you're not based in the US, scroll down for the best TikTok gadget deals near you.

(opens in new tab) Scrub Daddy Original: was $9.99 now $8.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You know him, you love him, it's the Scrub Daddy.

Honestly, I’m not sure how we functioned as a society without the Scrub Daddy in our lives. Early into the year I became deeply invested in deep cleaning TikToks thanks to the satisfaction that comes with watching this smiling cleaning sponge tackle the toughest, often grossest drains, countertops, and stoves. The Scrub Daddy can be used to clean almost anything and comes in different colors and designs if you’re willing to explore the Scrub Family.

(opens in new tab) Dyson AirWrap: from $599.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond (opens in new tab)

We can’t talk about TikTok tech without talking about the Dyson AirWrap. Once it was all over TikTok, the funky hair styler became incredibly hard to find and has been on everyone's wishlists for quite some time. The rather pricey Dyson Airwrap combines powerful airflow and controlled heat to dry and style your hair with salon-quality curls without causing any heat damage. The blowouts the Dyson produces are incredibly beautiful and hold all day, which explains why it’s in such high demand.

(opens in new tab) Shark Flex Style: was $249.99 now $222.83 at Amazon (opens in new tab)Almost like an answer to my woes about not being able to get the Dyson, the algorithm introduced me to my new love: the Shark FlexStyle Drying & Styling System. The much cheaper grey styling tool definitely came for Dyson’s crown with its reasonable price and simplistic monochrome design. The main factor that sets the two stylers apart is the fact that the FlexStyle can be your only dryer and you’ll be absolutely fine since you can get different bundles that comprise different styles, so you could get two curling barrels and a paddle brush in one bundle and you’re sorted!

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can’t live your main character life without your AirPods Max. These headphones received high praise not just in our review (opens in new tab) but across TikTok, particularly for their aesthetically simple, yet somewhat alien look. They are compatible with Android and Apple devices, though you will get more out of them if you use iOS. These massive headphones come at a high price, but since Black Friday is here and in full force they’ll definitely be on offer and will make either you or your loved ones very happy. Who can resist the mysterious ‘it girl’ commuter vibe that comes with these?

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the AirPods Max reigned supreme on our For You pages for a while, the Sony WH-1000XM5 stepped up and took over the scene with its classic design and excellent noise cancellation (the beige option in particular is very popular). The headphones have smart ambient features to adapt to your listening habits and provide ample padding around the ears so you can have them on for longer, and will pause audio when removed from your head thanks to a hidden sensor in the ear cup. In our review of the WH-1000XM5 (opens in new tab), we note that they aren’t that different from their predecessors and go a little deeper into how the two compare and which might be better for your buck. Still, they do slay.

More US Black Friday deals