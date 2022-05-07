This weekend's best TV deal is the Samsung Frame 2022 at its lowest price ever

The newest 2022 Samsung Frame TV is at its lowest ever price right now, thanks to a number of excellent TV deals courtesy of Samsung's ongoing Mother's Day sale.

Retailing for $1,199 (was $1,299) for the 50-inch, $1,299 (was $1,499) for the 55-inch, $1,799 (was $1,999) for the 60-inch, $2,799 (was $2,999) for the 65-inch, there are a number of different sizes available right now with excellent prices all around.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV is the latest in the series from the brand that melds a stunning QLED display with a novel art-like design. With customizable bezels, an anti-reflection screen, and an easy-to-use art mode, The Frame 2022 is designed to seamlessly transition between a quality TV and a bespoke piece of art in your home.

It's a unique and classy take on a modern display and one that's perfect if you don't want a bright TV or a big black screen dominating your living room. Instead, either use the provided stock Samsung artworks or upload your own. You can even upload photos if you'd prefer. It's not

We haven't personally reviewed this 2022 model here at TechRadar, but we did check out the older 2021 Samsung Frame, and we were impressed. While pricey, it's a quality QLED display that shines in the design department. If you're looking for an outright bang for the buck, then you may be better served with Samsung's cheaper Q70A or Q60A series of QLED displays, but The Frame is a great option.

The Frame TV deals at Samsung

Samsung The Frame (2022) QLED TV 50-inch: $1,299 $1,199 at Samsung

If you're looking to add a touch of class to your home why not pick up the latest Samsung Frame QLED TV for its lowest price yet. Featuring a stunning picture quality, Samsung's excellent Tizen OS, and a gorgeous art-like design, The Frame is a great addition if you want your TV to simply be more than just a TV.



55-inch: $1,499 $1,299

60-inch: $1,999 $1,799

65-inch: $2,999 $2,799

