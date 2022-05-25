This top-rated Birch organic mattress has a $400 discount in the Memorial Day sales - and you get two free pillows

Quality organic mattress brand Birch has launched its Memorial Day sale with a superb early promotion. Available for a limited time only, you can use code: MDSALE400 to get a healthy $400 discount on the flagship Birch Natural mattress (opens in new tab), plus two free pillows.

Like most organic mattresses, the Birch Natural is pricier than average. That's because it's made from natural materials, using sustainable methods. It holds both a Greenguard Gold and GOTS certificate, which confirms it's made entirely of organic materials, and is completely free of any toxic substances. If you're looking to go eco-friendly, and have a restful nights sleep, it's easily one of the best mattresses on the market.

And with the company's Memorial Day mattress sale already in full swing, it's a good time to save money at Birch. With the deal, the Birch Natural mattress starts at $949 (down from $1,349) for a twin size after you apply the code. (You'll find more of our top Memorial Day sale picks elsewhere on the site.)

It's the more affordable option in the Birch line up, and it's great value for an orgnaic mattress, with a medium-firm rating (good for all sleeping types) and combination of cotton and wool layering. Alternatively, if you're looking for outright luxury, consider the Birch Luxe Natural, which features a naturally breathable layer of cashmere wool for added comfort. This one is a bit pricier, however, starting at $1,449 (with code applied) on the twin size.

Use code MDSALE400 to get yourself a hefty discount and some handy freebies on the nation's premier organic mattress brand. Not only do all Birch mattresses hold a Greenguard Gold and GOTS certificate, but they're all made right here in the US. Available on the standard Birch Natural mattress and the premium Birch Luxe Natural model, today's Memorial Day sale is a great opportunity to not just save a few bucks, but save the environment too.

Whichever mattress you go for, you're sure to get a good product as Birch averages a rating of 4.6/5 stars from just under 3,000 user reviews. As with most premium brands, Birch also offers a 100-day return period so you can really trial your new mattress to your heart's content without any associated risk. And, if you do settle on Birch as your mattress of choice, you'll get a full 25 years of limited warranty.


