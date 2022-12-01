This superb 24%-off Olympus deal makes it the best camera for beginners

If you're looking for great deal on a beginner-friendly camera, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this offer on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, which has been discounted by 24% at Amazon.

The small-but-powerful mirrorless camera is down to its lowest-ever price, in a kit lens bundle that costs $699 (was $924) at Amazon (opens in new tab). This deal first appeared during Black Friday, but it's still running – and it's well worth checking out if you're looking to buy a gift for a fledgling photographer, or for yourself. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see today's best mirrorless camera deals where you are.)

It may look like a classic camera, but the E-M10 Mark IV was launched in late 2020, so has modern features like a recent 20MP Four Thirds sensor and five-axis in-body image stabilization. You also get a tilting touchscreen, a decent 2.36 million-dot viewfinder, and the ability to shoot 4K/30p video.

There are a couple of other reasons why we reckon that, at this price, the E-M10 Mark IV is the best camera for beginners. Firstly, its retro styling means it has physical dials, which are a great way to develop a deep, intuitive understanding of the relationship between the shutter speed, aperture and ISO (sensitivity) settings, aka the 'exposure triangle'. The camera is also compatible with a huge range of compact and affordable lenses, one of which is included in this deal.

This is the lowest-ever price for the E-M10 Mark IV's kit lens bundle. You get a 20MP Four Thirds camera with in-body image stabilization, plus a versatile 14-42mm lens that's ideal for both photography and video. With an electronic viewfinder and great range of lenses, it's ideal for beginners.

If you're looking at buying the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, a couple of questions may be in the back of your mind. Firstly, aren't Olympus cameras now extinct? It's true that Olympus did sell its imaging arm to an investment fund in 2020, which has now reinvented the brand as OM System. But existing cameras like the E-M10 Mark IV are still covered for warranties and repairs by the new parent company, OM Digital Solutions.

Also, you may be wondering if a camera like the E-M10 Mark IV is genuinely an upgrade on the latest smartphones. While the latest flagship phones have made incredible strides in terms of camera performance in the past few years, interchangeable lens cameras like this one still offer a marked upgrade in terms of sensor size, creative flexibility, image quality (particularly if you master post-processing) and all-round shooting experience.

We reckon the E-M10 Mark IV's handling, dials and lens selection cover all of those traditional strengths nicely, which means it should definitely be a contender on your shortlist at this price. To get a flavor for the alternatives (and their latest prices), you can check out our guide to the best cameras for beginners.

