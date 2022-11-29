This Sony A7 III price drop is the Black Friday camera deal we should have had

If you were disappointed that the Sony A7 III didn't quite get the Black Friday price slash you were hoping for this year, fear not – the full-frame classic has just dropped to it's lowest-ever price in a slightly strange (but very welcome) Amazon deal.

The A7 III discount, which takes its body-only price down to £1,403 (was £1,450) at Amazon (opens in new tab), is bolstered by the inclusion of a free £127 Amazon promotional voucher. If you shop regularly at Amazon, this voucher effectively takes its price down to £1,276 – almost half the cost of the newer Sony A7 IV.

While we're big fans of the A7 IV, that price is seriously good value for the A7 III, and beats many of the offers we saw during the Black Friday camera deals. Amazon says the promotional voucher "will be credited to your customer account 30 days after dispatch" and the offer also applies to the A7 III's 28-70mm kit lens bundle.

If you don't already have any Sony E-mount lenses, this means you can buy the A7 III with its 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens for £1,662 (was £1,798) at Amazon (opens in new tab), and get a £127 Amazon voucher that effectively takes it price down to £1,535. That is again a record-low price for this excellent full-frame camera, which remains a great choice thanks to its 10fps burst shooting, in-body image stabilization and peerless range of lenses.

Today's best Black Friday camera deal

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 III (body only): was £1,450 now £1,403 at Amazon (plus £127 Amazon voucher) (opens in new tab)

This deal had already taken the A7 III down to its lowest-ever price, but Amazon has also thrown in a £127 voucher that makes it one of the camera discounts of the year. The A7 III remains an extremely capable full-frame camera, thanks to its 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor, 10fps burst shooting and vast range of lenses.