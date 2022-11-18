This Oral-B iO Series 10 deal is the biggest Black Friday toothbrush discount yet

Our favorite electric toothbrush ever is the smartest, most sophisticated handset that ever polished off a lump of plaque. It's ordinarily outrageously expensive, perhaps too expensive for a toothbrush, but it's just been cut by an enormous amount in the Black Friday deals, along with a selection of other electric toothbrushes and jet flossers.

The Oral-B iO Series 10 is, without question, the best electric toothbrush we've ever tried. Amazon has it listed at full price as a probably unreasonable £799.99 in the UK. However, it's now down to £374.99 in a sweeping £425 discount, better than half price. It's still at the top end of the electric toothbrush bracket, but it's now in line with some of the best-in-class models from Philips and other brands.

It's unfortunately not yet available on the US Amazon store, and there's a wait-list to buy it from Oral-B directly.

At this price, the iO Series 10 will likely be one of the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals we see in the UK this year. The magnetic wireless charging dock sports an LCD screen offering real-time brushing feedback, offering AI adaptive brushing to ensure you never miss a spot again.

However, if you're still not keen on buying an ultra-premium handset, we've included a few more of the Black Friday Amazon deals on handsets and jet-flossers for every budget.

Oral-B iO Series 10: was £799.99 now £375 at Amazon

The Oral-B iO Series 10 (opens in new tab) is top of our best electric toothbrushes list, but let's be real: no one is (or should be) paying £800 for a toothbrush. Fortunately, this deal, cutting it down by over half price to £375, brings the price into line with other ultra-premium toothbrush models. Next-level, live brushing instruction informed by the position of the brush in your mouth ensures a dentist-quality clean.

Oral-B Pro 1 Electric Toothbrush with Pressure Sensor & 3D White Luxe Blast Toothpaste: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

A good Christmas gift package now at less than half price, including a Pro 1 rechargeable electric toothbrush in a range of colours and a bottle of White Luxe Blast toothpaste to get you started. The handset is good and comes with Oral-B's 3D cleaning, but only one mode for daily cleansing.

Oral-B iO5 2x Electric Toothbrushes: was £450 now £165 at Amazon

The next step up. For this incredibly low price, you get not one but two A.I.-enhanced toothbrushes, a travel case and more. The brushes connect to your phone via Bluetooth to help you clean your teeth even more efficiently. Featuring five different cleaning modes, this Oral-B iO5 duo-pack deal is the perfect Christmas present for couples.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser is 50% more effective for improving gum health than traditional floss and the ideal oral solution for people with braces, implants, crowns, bridges or periodontal pockets. Thanks to the subtle charging port at the base of the model, this flosser is ideal for travel and people on the go.

Waterpik Ultra Plus Water Flosser: was £74.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Waterpik's Ultra Plus flosser comes with six flosser tips and 10 pressure settings and offers a fully personalized cleaning experience. The 600 ml water reservoir allows for 90 seconds of flossing time, and the unit is backed by a 3-year warranty. It's never been so cheap; the perfect time to start cleaning your teeth like a pro.

Not only have we included other electric toothbrushes from Oral-B here, but we've also found a couple of Waterpik deals. Waterpiks are the biggest brand of jet flossers around right now, neat handsets that use water pulled from a small reservoir to act like a miniature hose, squirting water between your teeth to dislodge particles of food.

Jet flossers remove the need to keep buying disposable floss, instead using water drawn from the reservoir. They're also usually rechargeable, eliminating further battery waste. It's a great eco-friendly way to enhance your oral health routine, not to mention the novelty factor of aiming it at your partner in the morning.

