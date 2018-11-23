This Nintendo Switch price for Black Friday is ‘guaranteed’ to be the lowest

One of the best things to score a deal on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are video game consoles, and this deal from eBay cuts $40 off the Nintendo Switch. This offers the best price available right now.

Best price: Nintendo Switch console $299 $259 at eBay

If you want the Nintendo Switch this holiday season, this is the deal to get. It's $259 from a big retailer, Newegg, and is brand new. It's a good Black Friday 2018 deal in our eyes. View Deal

So, if you've been waiting to pick one up just in time for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or the new Mario Party, now is your chance to land a discount that can help you get both the Nintendo Switch and a game for close to the price a Switch would normally cost alone.

If you're thinking the deal is good but you want to wait for better, it's worth noting that there is a "Best Price Guarantee," which will offer to beat the other deal by giving you an eBay coupon for 110% percent of the different in prices. The guarantee works matching products found on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, or Wayfair.com.

If you're feeling extra good about this deal, you can even pick up two, letting you keep one for yourself and give another as a gift. That way, when Super Smash Bros comes out, you'll know a friend will be ready to compete with you.