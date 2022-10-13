This is probably the best cheap TWS you can buy right now

True wireless earbuds are all the rage now; everyone wants a TWS. Many people are going for pricey TWS, up to Rs. 10,000. But what should you do if you wish for cheap, true wireless earbuds at a minimum price? The answer is this TWS from Zebronics.

The cheapest TWS from Zebronics, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1, is now available for Rs. 599 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 is quite a long name for a TWS, too, at this price. But it looks funky and is one of the best-looking TWS earbuds under the Rs. 1,000 price bracket.

This TWS is available in 4 colours: Orange, Blue, Black and Black with Green. The green and orange earbuds look exceptionally good for a budget TWS.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 comes with 6mm divers. It comes with touch controls and has voice assistant support.

For a budget TWS, it might come as a surprise that it comes with Type C charging support.

Good TWS in the ultra-low budget

(Image credit: Amazon)

A few years before, you'd only get the cheap, low-quality Airpod knockoffs for under Rs. 1,000. We have quite a few options in the segment for a good pair of TWS from well-established brands like Boat, Noise, Boult, Mivi and Zebronics.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 is a great deal for Rs. 599, and if you're looking for a pair of TWS under Rs. 1,000 or even in the range of Rs. 500, this is the one to get.

It might not be the best-sounding pair of earbuds you'd ever use, but you usually get unbranded low-quality ones. But if you're ordering one, I would advise keeping your expectations on the audio quality side low.

You can also look at Ptron Bassbuds Pro (opens in new tab), which is now available for a similar price of Rs. 599.