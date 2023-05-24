This Gateway laptop with an RTX 3050 and 16GB RAM for $599 is a staggering deal

Gateway GGNC51518-BK Creator Best AutoCAD Laptop under $600 Specifications CPU: 11th generation Core i5 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM: 16GB SSD: 512GB Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + No rival at that price point + Dedicated graphics card + Plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Heavy for the size

At a mere $599 at Walmart , there's no cheaper laptop than this Gateway one that ticks the two most important demands of most recent creative applications (e.g. AutoCAD 2024 or Photoshop CC) and games: 16GB of RAM and a dedicated graphics card.

The weirdly-named GGNC51518-BK is not pitched as a a gaming laptop despite coming with a free 1-month Xbox Pass for PC. Its Creator branding underlines Gateway's attempt to capture a wider audience.

And boy, is it a great deal: in less than two years, its price dropped from $1000 to $800, then to $679 and now to $599.

Gateway teams an 11th generation Core i5 CPU (11400H with six cores) with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 (with 4GB VRAM), a pairing that should make it fast enough for even the most complex AutoCAD drawings.

Other than the fact that it is a bit on the heavy side (4.0lbs), likely to have a smallish battery (based on its rated 4-hours battery life and a 2021 review from Laptopmag of its predecessor) and is thicker than your average laptop (at 0.8-inch), it hits all the right notes.

A 15.6-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, two 8GB DDR4 memory modules (16GB in all) and a 512GB NVMe SSD make up the rest of the specification. Oh and not to forget that It has plenty of ports - four USB, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN, audio port and HDMI.

Laptopmag's review gave its predecessor a 3.5 star, adding that "The Gateway Creator Series 15 laptop brings fantastic performance at a budget price, but is let down by an abysmal battery and a weak CPU."

Then again the review was on a $799 model with half the memory (and storage), a slower CPU and a weaker GPU. For anything creative or gaming, you won't get a faster, more powerful system (desktop or PC) for less than this. Buy it now before the price goes up.

The device is the cheapest new, branded laptop that I have found that comes with a powerful processor and a dedicated graphics card. As we noted in our best laptop for AutoCAD 2023 guide, gaming laptops tend to be cheaper than creative-focused ones or portables with a specific use-case, such as laptops for engineering students.

With an emphasis on graphics, gaming laptops typically surpass the recommended requirements for AutoCAD 2024. As a bonus, they can fulfil two separate use cases with ease: working and playing and this Gateway laptop is the perfect embodiment of this.