This classic mirrorless camera for YouTubers just hit its lowest-ever price

If you've been looking for a mirrorless camera that has the video chops to be your YouTube channel's new workhorse, you should definitely check out Adorama's new deal on the Panasonic Lumix GH5.

The classic video camera is down to its joint lowest-ever price of $1,297 (down from $1,597) (opens in new tab), but Adorama is also including a $300 gift certificate in the deal. While you can't use this voucher when buying the camera, it does effectively take the camera's price below the $1,000 mark if there's a lens or accessory you've been eyeing up.

The Lumix GH5 has been succeeded by the GH5 Mark II this year, but unless you particularly prize that camera's livestreaming powers, it's only a minor upgrade over the original GH5.

In our review, we called the GH5 "a landmark camera for video makers" and praised its "gorgeous 4K footage quality, wide variety of shooting options and good handling, as well as valuable features like in-body image stabilization and dual SD card slots".

Panasonic Lumix GH5: $1,597 $1,297 (plus $300 gift certificate) at Adorama

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 launched in 2017, and remains a popular choice among YouTubers and vloggers who need a small, reliable video camera with impressive image stabilization.

We also said in our review "this is certainly one of the best, if not the best 4K camera solutions out there, before you start considering dedicated professional video cameras", and we were also enamored with the overall size of the Micro Four Thirds system.

Our review added that "while the camera itself is proportionally similar to that of a serious DSLR, the Micro Four Thirds mount means that overall it's a much more compact package than APS-C or full-frame rivals thanks to the smaller optics".

