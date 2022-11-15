This big DJI Mini 2 price cut makes it the Black Friday drone deal I’d buy

An early Black Friday deal has cut £50 off the price of the DJI Mini 2 – and I think that hefty discount could make it the drone bargain of the sales season, particularly if you're a beginner flier.

At its new price of £369 (down from £419) (opens in new tab), the DJI Mini 2 is definitely the best drone around for beginners. And I say this as someone who recently bought its successor, the DJI Mini 3 Pro.

Right now, the Mini 2 is almost half the price of the Mini 3 Pro (which starts at £709). Is the Mini 3 Pro a more capable drone? Yes, it has a proper obstacle-detection system and a larger sensor, among other upgrades. But it certainly isn't twice as good as the Mini 2, which is still a core part of DJI's official lineup.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 2: was £419 now £369 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - A brilliant deal on the model we consider to be the best beginner drone (opens in new tab) you can buy. The Mini 2 is an ideal starter model for those who are new to flying cameras, thanks to its automated flying modes and ability to capture buttery-smooth 4K/30p video. This bundle contains everything you need to get started, including a remote controller and some spare props.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo: was £549 now £485 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £64 - This is the lowest price we've seen this year for the Mini 2's Fly More Combo, which includes three batteries, a two-way charging hub and a carry bag, alongside other handy accessories. The Mini 2 drone itself shoots smooth 4K/30p video and is the best beginner drone you can buy, particularly at this price.

The Mini 2's value means it's still top of our guide to the best beginner drones, and this Black Friday drone deal makes it even more affordable. We've seen it drop fractionally below this price before, but only by £1.20 and for a very short window of a day or so. And its Fly More Combo bundle, which includes spare batteries among other treats, is also at its lowest price of the year.

Thanks to its 3-axis gimbal, the Mini 2 shoots smooth 4K/30p video and, in our tests, offered a solid flight time of around 30 minutes. Because it's been around for longer than the Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 2 is also compatible with third-party apps like Litchi, which can enhance its powers with useful features like subject-tracking.

Other than the Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 2's only real rival is the Autel Evo Nano+, which we also rate highly due to its collision detection and large sensor. But that drone is currently still only available for its usual price of £719, while its Evo Nano predecessor is still £599.

That means neither are likely to serve up the value of the DJI Mini 2 during the Black Friday drone deals. So if you want a drone that's a bit more capable than a toy model like the Ryze Tello, but not as pricey as the Mini 3 Pro, then I'd definitely recommend checking out this Mini 2 deal sooner rather than later.

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Browse more Black Friday camera deals and find more bargains with our Black Friday DJI deals guide.