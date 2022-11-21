These Black Friday PC deals will make your new PC build cheaper than ever

It's the best time of the year to build a new PC thanks to a slew of sales on computer components from major retailers, like this MSI Ventus RTX 3060 for $336.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (a $40 savings), or this 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD for just $158.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), an incredible 68% discount.

Today's best Black Friday GPU deals

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 6600 | was $279.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is one of the best 1080p gaming GPUs on the market, and right now you can get a hearty 18% off the retail price with this Amazon graphics card deal.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech Radeon RX 6700 XT | was $449.99 now $369.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The RX 6700 XT is one of the best 1080p graphics cards (opens in new tab) out there, and with the RDNA 2 architecture powering it, it can even do some light to medium ray tracing while gaming at an affordable price made even better by 17% off right now at Newegg.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | was $529.99 now $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has long been our favorite graphics card thanks to its near perfect balance of price and performance, but third-party cards have usually been much more expensive than Nvidia's MSRP. Now, however, thanks to this Amazon deal, you can save 25%, making this a graphics card deal too good to pass up.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 OC | was $319.99 now $289.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Granted, $20 isn't the biggest discount, but getting an RTX card for under $300 is still a great deal, especially if you're looking to do a budget build.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Core | was $869.99 now $669.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is one of the most powerful gaming graphics cards around, and with this 23% discount right now at Amazon, you can set your rig up right for many years to come.

(opens in new tab) Maxsun RTX 3080 iCraft OC | was $939.99 now $699.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a cheap RTX 3080, then this Maxsun GPU might be just what you're looking for. This triple fan design will give you awesome cooling performance for 25% off right now at Newegg.

Today's best Black Friday processor deals

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449 now $238.98 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

With the new Ryzen 7000-series processor on sale, this is a great time to save on the still-potent 5000-series AMD processors, including this 5800X, which is one of the best cheap gaming processors around.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-12700K: was $449.99 now $349 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Intel Core i7-12700K is a fantastic mix of power and affordability thanks to its 12th-generation Alder Lake architecture, making this $100 discount on the unlocked CPU a great bargain for gamers and overclockers this holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900KS: was $895 now $539.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get an incredible 40% discount on this powerful 12th-gen processor from Intel, featuring an integrated Intel UHD 770 controller for the best integrated graphics solution on the market, great for builds where processing power is more important than buying an expensive GPU to go along with the processor.

Today's best Black Friday RAM deals

(opens in new tab) G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6000 (2 x 16GB): was $209.99 now $187.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

With the new Intel and AMD chips on the market, DDR5 RAM prices are starting to come down in price, even more so thanks to Black Friday sales like this 32GB kit at Newegg. With speeds up to 6,000MHz, your performance will soar over previous DDR4 kits, and the RGB lighting effects definitely can't hurt.



(opens in new tab) Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5-5200 (2 x 32GB): was $329.99 now $299.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Corsair Dominator line of RAM kits are some of the most popular around, and this whopping 64GB of DDR5 5,200MHz RAM is now 9% off its retail price for Black Friday, so grab it while you can.

(opens in new tab) Team T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4-3200 (2 x 16GB): was $84.99 now $69.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

If you're not ready or able to make the jump to DDR5, you can still find big savings on DDR4 kits like this 32GB option, marked down 17% at Newegg for Black Friday.

Today's best Black Friday SSD deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe SSD (2TB): was $239.99 now $159.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Easily one of the best NVMe SSDs around, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a fantastic SSD for gaming and other resource intensive tasks. With 2TB of storage, you can keep more games installed at once or keep more high resolution photos and video at hand for easier editing, all for $80 off at Newegg.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD (2TB): was $379.99 now $173.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung 980 Pro is possibly the most sought after SSD on the market right now thanks to its fantastic transfer speeds, and right now you can get it for more than 50% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk SSD Plus SATA III SSD (1TB): was $249.99 now $64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

SATA SSDs are becoming less popular with the growing popularity of M.2 SSDs, but they are still great for long term file storage that you want to access quickly. This SanDisk SSD has a frankly mind-boggling retail price that we'd normally tell you to avoid, but the sale price of this one at Amazon makes it a solid deal.

Today's best Black Friday PSU deals

(opens in new tab) Corsair RM850X 850W Gold: was $149.99 now $131.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're getting a new graphics card and processor, you might have noticed that power requirements have gone way up in the past couple of generations, so you'll need a hefty power supply to run it all. This Corsair 850W will get you the power you need for most next-gen cards and processors at a fairly accessible price.

(opens in new tab) Corsair HX1200 1200W 80 Plus Platinum: was $294.99 now $234.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

If you've got yourself an Nvidia RTX 4090 and an Intel Core i9-13900K in your build, first, lucky you! Now you'll need a high-performance power supply to run it all, and this HX1200 does just that with plenty of power to handle the most power-hungry components in your machine, all for 20% off at Newegg.

Today's best Black Friday motherboard deals

(opens in new tab) MSI MEG z590 Godlike (LGA 1200 eATX): was $569.99 now $399.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The MSI Meg Z590 extended ATX board is a fantastic bit of kit capable of running a 10th- and 11th-gen Intel Core processor, DDR4, and PCIe 4.0 for all the latest graphics cards. It includes M.2 slots for super fast M.2 NVMe SSDs as well, all for $170 off retail at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) NZXT N7 B550 (AM4 ATX): was $249.99 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This AM4 B550 motherboard from NZXT supports the powerful AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors, DDR4 RAM, and PCIe 4.0 interface at a reasonable price on a normal day, but with this early Black Friday deal at Amazon, you can get 20% off and start your new build right.

