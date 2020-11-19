The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE could be the best Android buy of Black Friday 2020

The world of Android phones is full to the brim with devices, with everything ranging from the sub £100/$100 devices all the way through to ultra-powered flagship handsets. But when it comes to Black Friday 2020, we have an idea where the best value is going to lie.

As the most popular Android brand around, it is no surprise that Samsung phone deals are expected to feature heavily in Black Friday phone deals. And while we're sure the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and Samsung Galaxy S20 will appear, we are expecting the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to be the winning choice this year.

When it launched, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE fell through the gaps, struggling to land a distinctive market. It wasn't Samsung's best phone and it came nowhere near to being its cheapest.

And yet, this middle-ground is what makes it such a strong offering. It takes all of the best specs of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range but offers it at a far lower price tag.

So yes, it's powerful, and more affordable than Samsung's best devices...but why does that make it the best value choice?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: set for a price drop

As the latest release in the S20 range, we wouldn't normally expect the FE (Fan Edition, if you were wondering) to be heavily discounted, but in actuality it offers the perfect situation for retailers.

Thanks to its mix of high-end specs, more affordable price point and, realistically, its lack of popularity compared to some other Samsung phones, retailers can afford to put some major discounts behind this phone.

It's been on the market for long enough that it is due a price cut and despite the fact that Black Friday doesn't officially kick off for a few more weeks, we're already seeing a few major discounts appear on the device.

All of that comes together to offer the perfect Black Friday deal - the specs of Samsung's flagship range...at a much lower price point.

And what about the other Samsung Galaxy S20 devices?

It is well worth pointing out that we by no means believe that the other three S20 devices won't feature over Black Friday. In fact, we would be shocked if the Samsung S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus didn't hit their lowest prices yet this year.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra on the other hand is a bit more of a wildcard. Considering its massive price tag, it only really appeals to a small group of people and Black Friday hasn't been kind to expensive phones in the past, usually leaving them out completely.

While we're happy to place our bets on the S20 FE as the best Android choice of Black Friday, for those who are hoping for the rest of the S20 family, we think Black Friday 2020 is still the perfect time to get them.