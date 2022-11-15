The RTX 3050 gaming PC for less than $850 is a Black Friday steal

Black Friday is the best time of year to capitalize on big savings for desktop gaming PCs, especially since retail pricing tends to be on the more expensive side. Retailers slash prices on gaming PCs with older specs for Black Friday deals to make space for newer builds with more recent components. And now, one of the best deals is for the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming desktop.

You can get the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming desktop at Best Buy for only $849.99 (opens in new tab). That means you're saving an impressive $250 off the retail price. Its specs are remarkable for a rig under $1,000: an Intel Core 5 12600KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, and 500GB storage. Thanks to the Black Friday PC deals, an already decently priced budget gaming PC became a phenomenal deal.

This gaming desktop PC is built specifically to handle some of the best PC games like Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Hitman 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and more. And as a bonus, this gaming PC makes for an excellent productivity and creative machine, as long as you purchase the best gaming monitor to go along with it.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday gaming PC deal

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming desktop: was $1,099.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 – This was already a pretty decent budget gaming desktop, but the price drop sweetens the deal to an amazing offer. The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme comes with an Intel Core 5 12600KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, and 500GB storage, which means it can play nearly any PC game, though don't expect to max out settings for high-end PC games.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC has some impressive specs for its current discounted price. The deal turns this into one of the best budget gaming PC options out there right now, so if you needed a setup that can handle most of your Steam library this would be the one to get.

It features an Intel Core 5 12600KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, and 500GB storage. And as an extra bonus, it comes with a keyboard and mouse, which may not be the best in class but it means two fewer items to purchase. And the chassis itself is clear and large, meaning not only do you get to see the gorgeous RGB lighting but there's plenty of space to upgrade as well. The only downside to this PC is that it doesn't include a DVD/CD drive, meaning you'll have to spend the extra money on an external hard drive.

So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally great budget gaming PC with solid specs, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday PC deals really get going during this month of November.

More CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme deals

You'll find all the lowest prices for the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals