The Razer Blade 14 is the best gaming laptop - and it's $800 off for Black Friday

One of the best gaming laptops money can buy is down to a record-low price this Black Friday. For a limited time only, you can score a Razer Blade 14 for just $1,999 (opens in new tab) - a whopping $800 off the original launch price.

This particular model is equipped with an incredibly speedy RTX 3080 graphics card, an equally beefy Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Simply put, this is a machine with a full lineup of top-shelf specs that will get you absolutely mindblowing performance considering this device's relatively small footprint.

It's this balance of power and portability that makes the Razer Blade 14 (2022) a regular feature in our best gaming laptops buyer's guide. Yes, it's incredibly pricey, but those with deep pockets and a need for performance on-the-go will appreciate this incredibly slick machine. Alongside notable rivals like the Asus Zephyrus G14 ($899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)) and Alienware x14 ($1,499 at Dell (opens in new tab)), there aren't many gaming laptops out there offering what the Razer Blade 14 does.

If you're interested, we've rounded up a few other Black Friday gaming laptop deals just down below, including a few cheaper options. It's also worth heading on over to our main Black Friday deals page if you're interested in our expert recommendations from this year's sales as a whole.

Black Friday Razer gaming laptop deal

Razer Blade 14: was $2,799 now $1,999 at Amazon

Score yourself a whopping $800 discount on one of the best gaming laptops money can buy this Black Friday. With a speedy RTX 3080 graphics card, Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, the Razer Blade 14 packs some serious power into an impressively lightweight frame. A fully aluminum unibody chassis also makes this machine exceptionally stylish for a gaming laptop.

In the UK? Check out this similarly priced Black Friday deal over at Amazon UK.

Razer Blade 14: was £2,199.99 now £1559 at Amazon

Save more than £600 on this premium gaming notebook from Razer this Black Friday. If you want a powerful gaming laptop but don't like how bulky most models are, this is simply the most compact laptop you can get without compromising on power. An RTX 3070 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 processor makes the Blade 14 an incredible gaming machine, with an ultra-vibrant QHD screen to boot.

See more of today's sale at either Amazon US or Amazon UK

More Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop: was $999.99 , now $549.99 at Best Buy

Whether it’s for its solid performance or fast refresh rate, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop gets a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Best Buy. Considering this is a relatively budget model when it comes to gaming laptops, after all they tend to be pretty pricey, the discount it’s receiving for Black Friday makes this an even better buy. It’s price is dropping $450 for the shopping holiday. That’s 45% off.

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,399 $899.99 at Best Buy

Easily one of the best laptop deals in the entire Best Buy Black Friday sale, the Asus Zephyrus G14 has never been cheaper. This is one of our favorite gaming laptops thanks to its fantastic combination of portability and power. This particular model features a speedy RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen 7-5800HS processor. All in all, this is a fantastic price for a machine with these specs, and the fact that the G14 features a lovely premium design and compact form factor makes it even better value.