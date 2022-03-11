The iPhone 13 in Green is available to pre-order - here are the best deals

If you've been asking yourself when and where I can get my hands on Apple's shiny new iPhone 13 in Green - then you're in luck. Apple's March event on Tuesday announced that the iPhone 13 lineup would now be available in a beautiful new Green color, and the iPhone 13 Pro will come in Alpine Green. Pre-orders kick off today with a March 18 ship date, and we're listing where to get the Green iPhone 13 with the best deals below.

If you're looking for a carrier offer, Verizon is your best pick with a $439.99 discount when you purchase the iPhone 13 on a new line on an eligible unlimited plan - that brings the smartphone down to just $360, or $10 per month. If you want to buy an unlocked Green iPhone 13, Apple is offering up to $650 off the smartphone when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer.



See more of the best iPhone 13 in Green deals below and keep in mind - pre-orders for Apple's gorgeous new green color are officially available today, and the smartphone will ship on March 18.

iPhone 13 in Green: today's best deals

Pre-order the iPhone 13 in Green: $10/mo with new unlimited line at Verizon

Save $439.99 - Verizon is offering an impressive $439.99 discount on the iPhone 13 when you add a new line on an eligible unlimited plan. That brings the smartphone down to just $360 or $10 a month - a fantastic deal that doesn't require a trade-in. Ship date of March 25.

Pre-order the iPhone 13 in Green: save up to $800 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

Save up to $800 - If you're after a trade-in deal on the iPhone 13 in Green, AT&T is offering a rebate of up to $800 when you sign up on an unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device. This could get the iPhone 13 for free over the 36-month duration. Ship date between March 21 - March 28.

Pre-order the iPhone 13 in Green (unlocked): $829 $99 with eligible trade-in at Apple

Save up to $650 - Today's best unlocked iPhone 13 Green deal is from Apple and includes up to $650 off when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer. That means you could get the iPhone for as low as $99 - a fantastic offer if you want to upgrade to a newer device. Ship date March 18.

Pre-order the iPhone 13 in Green: save $100 with a carrier activation at Best Buy

Save up to $100 - Best Buy is one of the few retailers that have the iPhone 13 in Green available for pre-order and the retailer is offering a $100 discount when you activate through an eligible carrier including Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Ship date of March 18.

