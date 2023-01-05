The Instant Pot Duo hasn't been this cheap in over a year - grab it now

There was a strong chance you ended up disappointed if you were on the lookout for an Instant Pot or an air fryer during the Black Friday sales. Heightened interest meant many sought-after and affordable models were sold out. Now, however, we've spotted one of the best Instant Pot deals – one that beats many we saw last year.

You can now get the Instant Pot Duo at Amazon for £54.99 (opens in new tab) (was £84.99). That's the lowest price for the 7-in-1 smart cooker in over 18 months and likely to be the best-ever offer we see, given the popularity of these appliances nowadays.

It's a good option for most homes, too, as the 5.7-litre capacity ensures enough space to cook large meals for up to six servings. You can also choose from seven different cooking functions, such as slow cook, pressure cook, steam, and sauté. Or there's the option to pick a mode to cook a particular foodstuff, including rice, soup, porridge, and chilli.

Overall, it's an excellent buy for the kitchen if you want a simple way to cook all sorts of meals more efficiently and at a good price.

Today's best Instant Pot deal

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo: was £89.99 now £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A fantastic price for the popular and highly-rated Instant Pot Duo. This is the cheapest we've seen it for a year and a half - and even beats the Black Friday offers. Get it for a quick and convenient way to cook dozens of meals thanks to its seven cooking functions. Plus, the 5.7-litre capacity can serve up to six, while the components are easy to wash and dishwasher safe.

If an Instant Pot isn't quite right for you, then do have a browse through our guide to all the best air fryer deals available today to see if there's an appliance there that suits you better.