The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is $300 off and almost too good to miss

The Galaxy Note 8 isn't the only great phone on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The $300 discount on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is about as good as they come, making this top-class smartphone extra affordable.
This deal brings the price down to an easily digestible $499. You might think that's too cheap for a good phone, but the Huawei Mate 10 Pro for from a budget-barrel device.
The custom Kirin 970 chipset with 6GB of RAM give it phenomenal performance, and a 4,000mAh battery can keep it running for a long time. Plus, 128GB of storage and a 6-inch HDR-ready OLED display never hurt.
Then there's the camera, which DxOMark ranks as highly as that on the iPhone X. Of course, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro costs a lot less than the iPhone X, especially with this discount.
Huawei Mate 10 Pro| was $799 now $499 at Amazon
The Huawei Mate 10 Pro packs a lot of screen, a lot of storage, a lot of power, and an incredible camera all into a nice-looking phone. And, this Amazon Prime Day deal packs all of that into a great price.View Deal