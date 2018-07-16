The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is $300 off and almost too good to miss

The Galaxy Note 8 isn't the only great phone on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The $300 discount on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is about as good as they come, making this top-class smartphone extra affordable.

This deal brings the price down to an easily digestible $499. You might think that's too cheap for a good phone, but the Huawei Mate 10 Pro for from a budget-barrel device.

The custom Kirin 970 chipset with 6GB of RAM give it phenomenal performance, and a 4,000mAh battery can keep it running for a long time. Plus, 128GB of storage and a 6-inch HDR-ready OLED display never hurt.

Then there's the camera, which DxOMark ranks as highly as that on the iPhone X. Of course, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro costs a lot less than the iPhone X, especially with this discount.