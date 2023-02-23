The first-ever Apple Mac mini M2 deal makes it an even better value

Apple products seem to rarely go on sale, and even then, it's usually the older models that have already been refreshed. But right now, Amazon is offering the first Mac mini M2 and M2 Pro deals since the desktops launched.

The Apple Mac mini M2 is an excellent desktop PC with immense power in a very small package. This year's updated version received perfect marks from us, which is surprising considering it was a surprise launch. And the M2 Pro version offers even more power in that same tiny package. The Mac mini M2 starts at $579.99, and the M2 Pro version is down by $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

If you need a small yet high-performance desktop machine, the Mac mini M2 or M2 Pro are great buys, especially with current discounts.

Mac mini M2 deals

(opens in new tab) Mac mini M2: was $599.99 now $579.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The baseline Mac mini M2 is an excellent desktop machine with solid specs that promise amazing power and all-around performance. The Mac mini M2 includes an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Mac mini M2 Pro: was $1,299.99 now $1,249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The M2 Pro version is an even more powerful machine made for those with specialized needs, such as editors and creatives. This version features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

On top of that, the Mac mini is small and looks gorgeous, a powerful machine that barely takes up space on your desk. The only downside is that once you purchase it you can't upgrade it, so make sure that you get the configuration that works best for you before taking the plunge.

