The 7 best holiday VPN deals - starting at just $1.13 a month

Let's face it, you're probably still struggling to find the perfect Christmas present for that friend or family member. It could also be that some shiny new devices are already under the tree ready to be open. In either case, one of the best VPN services might be just the right last-minute gift.

A VPN is a tool that spoofs your real IP address while encrypting all the data leaving your smartphone, tablet or computer. Besides preserving your online anonymity when surfing the web, it can also lend itself to many different uses.

Looking to bypass blocks on websites enforced by your government, school or work place? A VPN can do that for you as it will trick your ISP to think that you're browsing from a totally different place. Likewise, it can easily unblock worldwide content on streaming platforms when traveling abroad. It can even deliver better performance for online gamers and torrent freaks.

Luckily for you, there are some amazing VPN deals around for this festive season. You'll then still have time to either net yourself or give away some secure and improved internet experiences without spending the big bucks. The best on our list start off from a tiny $1.13 a month - incredible value.

Do yourself, or someone else, a favour and start the New Year with a more secure digital life. Below we detail in full the seven best VPN deals around that you cannot miss.

Top 7 best holiday VPN deals:

(opens in new tab) 1. PureVPN: 5-year plan | $1.13 a month with code TECH15 | Save up to 89% (opens in new tab)

Above all the VPN deals we've seen this year, PureVPN (opens in new tab)'s discount on its 5-year plan is definitely the one shining the most. The already discounted pricing is even lower for TechRadar readers. Add the code TECH15 at checkout to drop the price from $1.33 to a staggering $1.13 a month (opens in new tab), meaning less than $70 all-in. And, If you don't want to commit for long, no worries as there are some discounts even on shorter plans.

(opens in new tab) 2. Surfshark: 2-year plan + 2 months FREE | $2.05 a month | Save 84% (opens in new tab)

Already the best cheap VPN (opens in new tab) on the market all year round, Surfshark (opens in new tab) is even more affordable for this festive season. This means that you can fill the Christmas stocking with great quality for a very small price. Sign-up for its 2-year plan to get 2 months of free protection on top. With a massive 84% off, you'll pay the equivalent of $2.05 per month (opens in new tab) for 26 months of privacy. You can even secure all your family with just one subscription thanks to its unlimited connections allowance.

(opens in new tab) 3. PIA: 2-year plan + 4 months FREE | $2.03 a month | Save 82% (opens in new tab)

A provider that we've seen improving all year, Private Internet Access (opens in new tab) prides itself to be a VPN well-suited for both everyday users and IT experts thanks to its customizable features to be used across its impressive 10k+ server list. While it always sits on the cheap side, the provider went on the extra mile for this holiday VPN deal. Subscribe to its 2-year subscription to have 4 months of FREE protection for what works out to be just $2.03 a month (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 4. CyberGhost: 2- year plan + 4 months FREE | $2.03 a month | Save 84% (opens in new tab)

Hanging on our cybersecurity tree there's also CyberGhost (opens in new tab). Excellent privacy, huge network coverage, impressive speeds and decent unblocking: it has it all. This Christmas it also gets a really affordable gift when you buy the two-year plan. Not just a great discount, though, but also a tasty extra 4 months free are included. This means that the effective cost comes down to a rather spectacular $2.03 per month (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 5. NordVPN | 2 years | $2.99/month | Save 63% (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)NordVPN (opens in new tab) isn't really matching the impressive Christmas discounts mentioned above. But 63% off is still a great bargain if it comes from the biggest name among all VPN services. Subscribe to the 2-year plan and you'll see the pricing drop at just $2.99 a month (opens in new tab). Not bad at all considering the provider offers top-notch security with loads of extra features and a strong unblocking track record.

(opens in new tab) 7. ExpressVPN: 1 year + 3 months FREE | $6.67 a month | Save 49% | FREE cloud backup (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN deal can't quite compete with the prices above, but the provider is TechRadar's #1 trusted VPN for privacy and unblocking. So, if you don't care much about spending a bit more, you should definitely consider it. Sign up for its 1-year plan to get 3 months of free protection on top. What's more, TechRadar readers will also get 1-year of Backblaze cloud storage (opens in new tab) at no extra cost. You can always try it out risk free with its 30-day money back guarantee.

How to choose the best VPN deal

Depending on your Christmas budget and how long you're ready to commit, you should really think of what you or the receiver of your gift actually want to use the VPN for. As a rule of thumb, the following key areas are factors to consider for any kind of usage.

For starters, a VPN is primarily security software. This means that its main goal is to protect users' privacy and anonymity online. So, strong encryption together with different protocols to choose from, a good range of security options and a clear no-logs privacy policy should be the backbone of your service.

Good network coverage is then a must for enjoying reliable and fast connections. The closer the server is to you the faster it will be - no matter the provider you choose. A huge array of servers also minimizes the chance of these being overcrowded. Checking if your chosen VPN has servers located in your country is also essential to safely browse locally. But don't worry, all the providers listed above should easily thick this box.

At this point you should choose the service that better suits your needs. Keen gamer? Blazing fast speeds are a must. Looking for a reliable streaming VPN? Pick a provider with a great unlocking track record. And, as many platforms like Netflix are trying hard to prevent this, you should look out for additional features like obfuscation technology or SmartDNS to boost your chances.