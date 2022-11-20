Shop early and save $500 on a new Samsung gaming monitor and more

Finding the best gaming monitor deals can be difficult, considering that they tend to be harder to sniff out and that the quality often doesn't match the pricing. There are tons of factors like refresh rate, size, resolution, response time, and more to consider. But the monitors on this list not only represent some excellent specs but are from trusted top-tier brands.
That's why now's the time to take advantage of these excellent Black Friday deals, which will save you up to $500. One of them is a 48-inch 4K monitor, which should tell you the level of quality to be had with these monitors.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best gaming monitor Black Friday deals
BenQ EX3410R: was
$629.99 now $549.99 at BenQ.com (opens in new tab)
If you want a widescreen WQHD 21:9 gaming monitor, this is an excellent deal that knocks off nearly $100 from the retail price. It also features a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the same as the 4K version.
LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B: was
$329 now $279 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a great esports gaming display, look no further than the LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B. With a full HD resolution, 240Hz refresh, and 1ms pixel response, you'll get outstanding gaming performance for a tidy discount at Newegg right now.
BenQ EX240N: was
$199.99 now $169.99 at BenQ.com (opens in new tab)
This is an excellent budget HD gaming monitor with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. If you need something on the cheap for your gaming needs, this is a great place to start.
LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED 4K: was
$1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The savings on this excellent quality 4K 48-inch gaming monitor are intense, bringing the price down to something way more affordable. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, G-Sync, and 1ms response time, this is a solid monitor for all but only the most hardcore of gamers.
Samsung CRG9 Series Odyssey 49-inch: was
$1,199.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Another huge price drop, with this one bringing this 4K 49-inch gaming monitor down to below $1,000. It's an ultrawide curved monitor that has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 4ms, making this well-suited for non-competitive gaming that requires space to see the full UI.
Most Black Friday deals offer savings of about $30-$50 on average, and while the lowest savings here is $30, there are plenty of deals that slash prices deep, including the highest entry at $500. And these are strong name-brand monitors like LG, Samsung, and BenQ, which ensures you're getting a high-quality product along with these incredible savings.
