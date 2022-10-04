Save over 60% with this exclusive Trend Micro security deal

When it comes picking the best antivirus and online security software, Trend Micro may not be the first name you think of - despite having passed at full marks the latest AV-Test (opens in new tab) checks on both PC and mobile. And, the good news is that you won't even have to invest the big bucks to enjoy its top-notch protection.

Usually costing $129.95 for a one-year subscription, Trend Micro Premium Security suite now comes with a 53% discount dropping to just $59.95 (opens in new tab) for a full protection of up to 10 devices at once.

If that would not be enough of a bargain, TechRadar readers have even the chance to lower the price down by a further 10%. How? Simply add the exclusive code techradar10 at the checkout. This breaks down to a total saving of more than $75.

The Premium Security suite is packed with a huge array of security features and tools to secure your devices against almost all the dangers you can face online: from viruses and ransomware to online scams, malicious websites, data leaks and identity theft.

Keep reading for more details about this tempting offer and a closer look to all the features included with the Trend Micro Premium Security plan.

Exclusive Trend Micro Premium Security deal:

(opens in new tab) Trend Micro Premium Security 1 year: save 63% | $129.95 $53.95 w/ code techradar10 (opens in new tab)

Already reduced from $129.95 to $59.95 for an annual subscription, TechRadar readers can get a further 10% discount adding the exclusive code techradar10 into the promo box at the checkout. Maximum protection for up to 10 devices at once will cost you just about $54 for one whole year.

Trend Micro Premium Security features

This security package covers up to 10 devices at the same time with a single subscription - no matter if you are using a Windows, Mac, Android, iOS or Chromebook. Here's a sample of the features you get with the Trend Micro Premium Security suite:

Laptop security: full protection for your Windows, Mac and Chromebook device against ransomware, viruses, and dangerous websites.

Mobile security: prevent malicious apps, ransomware, unprotected Wi-Fi, and dangerous websites from infecting both your Android and iOS smartphone.

Password Manager: say goodbye to vulnerable passwords and keylogging malware, measuring password strength and keeping these secure.

Anti-scam tool: enhanced protection against internet or email scams, and from fraudulent websites attempting to steal your financial and personal data when shopping and banking online.

Performance optimization: helps you to identify and fix common problems with your system that may be slowing down your devices.

ID security: get notifications if personal information like email address, credit card number, passwords, or bank account details are found on the dark web.

Personal VPN: secure and encrypt your online connections and communications with its VPN Proxy One Pro, especially when you connect to a public Wi-Fi.

Premium support: enjoy the support of security experts with its 24/7 technical customer service, PC security health check, remote diagnosis and repair.