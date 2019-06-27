Save more than $60 on the Samsung 860 Evo SSD ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung 860 Evo is a great choice, as when you're setting out to upgrade your PC before Amazon Prime Day, picking up a great SSD, or solid state drive, can definitely go a long way. The only problem is that they tend to be a little expensive – especially if you need a decent amount of storage space.

Luckily, the 1TB Samsung 860 Evo is 31% off on Amazon, saving you $62 off the regular price. If 1TB of storage isn't enough for you, you can still save on the 2TB and 4TB models, which are going for $279 and $597, respectively.

The Samsung 860 Evo is without a doubt one of our favorite SSDs, and it's one we recommend to basically anyone building a PC. It's not going to be as fast as one of those newfangled M.2 NVMe drives, obviously, but the SATA version of the 860 Evo is no slouch, reaching sequential read speeds of 562.7 MB/s in our testing.

So, especially if you're rocking an older motherboard – or even one of the best laptops that still has SATA ports, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by not picking up this SSD. Plus, you can even slot it into your PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, kissing goodbye to those pesky loading screens.

And, even if you don't have a gaming PC at the ready, and you plan on building a new one when AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation and AMD Navi come out, you can never have too much cheap SSD storage.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 860 Evo 1TB | $199 $137 at Amazon

The Samsung 860 Evo is one of the best SSDs on the market today, from a pure price to performance perspective. Plus, having an SSD this fast that's still using SATA means pretty much anyone can use it. The huge $62 savings only sweeten the deal.View Deal