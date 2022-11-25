Save a record-setting $340 on this top-end Roborock robot vacuum for Black Friday

While there are a number of great Black Friday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) worth considering right now, it’s always worth taking pause when a flagship (and otherwise super expensive) robot model gets a sale. That’s especially true here, as the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is one of the best robot vacuums we’ve come across.

Right now, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is on sale at Amazon for a record-low $1,059.99 (opens in new tab). That’s a $340 (or 24%) discount on a vacuum that usually retails for a whopping $1,399.99. If you’re partial to other retailers, or have rewards programs or credit cards with them, then this particular Roborock model is also on sale at Best Buy for the same price (opens in new tab). If you do plan on getting it from Amazon, though, be sure to grab it in the next three days while it’s still on sale. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay full price (or worse, wait until it’s back in stock).

What’s also impressive about this discount is that it's been applied to a flagship model (as far as we know, at least) and not old Roborock stock. We reviewed the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra back in September, and found it to be as good as the best robot vacuums out there. It earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its excellent vacuuming and mopping – yes, it does both – as well as its self-emptying functionality, though you do have to regularly buy replacement bags from Roborock.

(opens in new tab) Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,399.99 now $1,059.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Granted, this flagship Roborock robot vacuum (with its large base station) is bulky. But this super-powered vacuum is also worth the price. After all, we did award it a 4.5 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab) for its excellent vacuuming, mopping and self-emptying capabilities, as well as for its built-in camera. It won’t be quite so heavy on the wallet, either, as it’s $340 less than usual at Amazon right now.

If you do find the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra to be a bit too rich for your blood, then there are plenty of alternatives to consider, even from Roborock’s own line. The Roborock Q5 Plus, for example, has been discounted to a much more reasonable $479.99 at Amazon for Black Friday (opens in new tab). Or, if you’re considering other brands, the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro is $180 cheaper at Walmart (opens in new tab) for the holidays.

