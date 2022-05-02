Rare Nectar flash sale brings Black Friday mattress pricing back for the weekend

Nectar has surprised us with the sudden launch of a spring flash sale - and it's a big one too, with 25% off everything across the site. That drops the price of Nectar's flagship mattress back to its lowest ever, and that's notable because this is a deal we've only ever seen in the run-up to Black Friday in the past. But it's just for this weekend.

In total, there are savings of up to $505 across the entire Nectar site, which includes mattresses, bed frames and bedding. On mattresses specifically, it brings the price of a queen-sized Nectar Memory Foam down to just $674 (usually $899) - that equals the cheapest price we've ever seen. We rate this model highly in our best mattress guide: it's an excellent mid-range option for anyone on a tighter budget, and offers strong support, pressure relief and motion isolation.

Nectar usually only runs this flash sale once a year in November. It doesn't include the $499 of free gifts that the company gives away with each mattress for the rest of the year, but the prices are lower. In fact, we don't think we'll see prices drop this low in the Memorial Day mattress sales, so if you're looking to pay the least amount of money for a new Nectar mattress, it's the best deal you'll get. And it still comes with all the other benefits you expect from Nectar, including the 365-night free trial and forever warranty.

Best deals in the Nectar mattress flash sale

Nectar Memory Foam: from $499 $374 at Nectar

Save up to $300 – The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is a solid all-around option for those on a budget. And it's even more affordable now it's back to its lowest ever price in the Nectar flash sale, with a twin at $374 and a queen at $675, down from $899. It offers excellent support, comfort and reasonable temperature regulation for the price, and we found it to be suitable for all sleepers after testing it for our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review.

Nectar Premier: from $799 $674 at Nectar

Save up to $425 – Nectar's luxury memory foam mattress is also well-discounted in the current flash sale and is now down from $1,299 to $974 for a queen-size. This mattress offers a more premium touch for the extra investment, with a design focused on enhanced cooling and a denser comfort layer to provide superior support – no matter your preferred sleeping position.

Nectar Premier Copper: from $1,299 $974 at Nectar

Save up to $500 – Hot sleepers: here's one for you. The Nectar Premier Cooper uses heat-conductive copper fibers to better dissipate heat and keep you cooler throughout the night. There's now a huge $425 saving on the queen size, which brings it down to $1,274 (was $1,699) - and we don't expect to see this price again until November.