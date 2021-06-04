PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and RTX 3080 Ti all in today's Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is finishing off the week strong with both Xbox Series S and PS5 bundles, as well as a few RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, an RTX 3070, an RTX 3060, and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X processors. The event runs from 11am to 1pm EST on June 4, 2021.

Starting with the consoles, we have the Xbox Series S, bundled with an additional Xbox Wireless Controller, for $349, followed up by a standard PS5 bundle featuring two additional DualSense Wireless Controllers, The Nioh Collection, Spiderman Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition), and Demon's Souls, all for $849.

As for the AMD Ryzen 9 processors, the 5900X comes bundled with an Enermax AIO CPU cooler for $641 or with an MSI MAG B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $689. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is available on its own for $829, or you can get it with a Cooler Master water CPU cooler for $964, or with an Asus Corsair VIII Formula ATX AMD motherboard for $1,379.

For graphics cards, we start with the EVGA RTX 3060, which you can get on its own for $399, or with an EVGA 650W PSU for $479 or with a EVGA 750W PSU for $533.

Next, there's the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070, which comes on its own for $799, or bundled with a 16GB (2 x 8GB) OLOy Blade RAM kit for $889.

There is also an ASRock Phantom Gaming F RX 6700 XT, which comes bundled with one of three ASRock motherboards for $1,125, $1,155, or $1,182.

If you've been hoping to get an RTX 3080 Ti this week, you might be in luck. There are three options in today's shuffle, all of them being sold on their own. First, there's the Zotac Trinity RTX 3080 Ti for $1,199. Then there's the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3080 Ti for $1,779, followed by the Zotac Holo RTX 3080 Ti for $1,799.

Finally, there are two RX 6900 XT cards available as well. The first, a Gigabyte Auros RX 6900 XT, comes with a Gigabyte Z490 Waterforce motherboard for $2,789, followed by the ASRock OC Formula RX 6900 XT, which comes with an ASRock ATX AMD motherboard for $2,539.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.