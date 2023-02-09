OnePlus 11 preorders open at Amazon with free $100 gift card

The brand-new OnePlus 11 is available to preorder this week, and Amazon is throwing in a free $100 gift card (opens in new tab) to sweeten the deal for early adopters.

Retailing for $699, the OnePlus 11 is the latest Android flagship from the now well-established brand. While it's still early days, our initial OnePlus 11 review has been positive so far on this device, and think it's a great alternative to the Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7.

In particular, we love the focus on the co-designed Hasselblad camera setup, which is capable of some gorgeous images. Considering the price, it's also impressive that OnePlus has managed to include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside too, which is one of the most powerful mobile processors on the market right now. With a huge circular camera bump, the design of the device may prove divisive, but there's a ton of value on offer here - and a great display to top it all off.

If you're in the UK, you can also pick up a OnePlus 11 at Amazon today and score a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro (opens in new tab) as a preorder freebie. Arguably, this is an even better deal than the one that's being offered in the US, as these premium earbuds are worth a respectable £179 by themselves.

OnePlus 11 preorder deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 11 w/ $100 Amazon gift card: was $799 now $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is throwing in a free $100 with all OnePlus 11 preorders today - a great little bonus if you were thinking about picking up this great new Android flagship. Highlights include a powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a co-designed Hasselblad camera, and super-speedy 80W charging - all for a price that's favorable when compared to the likes of the new Galaxy S23.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 11 + free Buds Pro 2: was £908 now £729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In the UK? There's no gift card up for grabs, but Amazon is offering a free pair of Buds Pro 2 with OnePlus 11 preorders instead. Arguably, this is a better deal since you're getting a freebie that's worth £179 by itself (and a great pair of wireless earbuds to boot).

