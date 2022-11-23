One of the most comfortable gaming chairs ever is now on sale for Black Friday

When it comes to gaming chairs, comfort can often be overlooked in favor of aggressive gamer styling, but that is definitely not the case with the Mavix M9, now on sale for $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a $100 savings. The deal is only offered on the "Glacier" colorway, with the three remaining options all selling for their full retail price.

Black Friday deals are a great way to buy big ticket items for the lowest prices you'll find all year, and the Mavix M9 is definitely a premium gaming chair. And while you might balk at the exorbitant pricetag, when we reviewed the Mavix M9, we found the price was more than justified since it was one of the most comfortable gaming chairs we'd ever tested, and it's hard to put a price on comfort.

Mavix is also running Black Friday gaming chair deals through November 28, so it's more than worth checking out Mavix's website as well for discounts on all the best gaming chairs the company has on offer.

The Mavix M9 might not look like your typical gaming chair, but don't let its ergonomics fool you. This chair is perfect for long gaming sessions thanks to its phenomenal comfort and variable lumbar support that supports every back, every time.

Most gaming chairs stick with the typical racecar-style seat design that has become pretty much ubiquitous (some might say stale), so it's always a good thing when you see a company like Mavix coming in to break things up. By focusing on making the M9 as comfortable as possible, compromises had to be made elsewhere, like some plastic materials used in its construction. But Mavix put all that money into the gel seat cushion that helps keep you cool and comfortable for even the longest play sessions.

