One of the most comfortable gaming chairs ever is now on sale for Black Friday

By John Loeffler
published

The Mavix M9 for $100 off? Absolutely

A Mavix M9 gaming chair against a green background
(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to gaming chairs, comfort can often be overlooked in favor of aggressive gamer styling, but that is definitely not the case with the Mavix M9, now on sale for $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a $100 savings. The deal is only offered on the "Glacier" colorway, with the three remaining options all selling for their full retail price.

Black Friday deals are a great way to buy big ticket items for the lowest prices you'll find all year, and the Mavix M9 is definitely a premium gaming chair. And while you might balk at the exorbitant pricetag, when we reviewed the Mavix M9, we found the price was more than justified since it was one of the most comfortable gaming chairs we'd ever tested, and it's hard to put a price on comfort.

Mavix is also running Black Friday gaming chair deals through November 28, so it's more than worth checking out Mavix's website as well for discounts on all the best gaming chairs the company has on offer.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday Mavix M9 deal

was (opens in new tab)

Mavix M9 (Glacial Blue): was $999.99 now $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Mavix M9 might not look like your typical gaming chair, but don't let its ergonomics fool you. This chair is perfect for long gaming sessions thanks to its phenomenal comfort and variable lumbar support that supports every back, every time.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Most gaming chairs stick with the typical racecar-style seat design that has become pretty much ubiquitous (some might say stale), so it's always a good thing when you see a company like Mavix coming in to break things up. By focusing on making the M9 as comfortable as possible, compromises had to be made elsewhere, like some plastic materials used in its construction. But Mavix put all that money into the gel seat cushion that helps keep you cool and comfortable for even the longest play sessions.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for gaming chairs from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals

John Loeffler
John Loeffler
Computing Editor

John (He/Him) is the US Computing Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. 


Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: The Last Stand: Aftermath, Cartel Tycoon