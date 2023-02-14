One of the best graphics cards around just dropped to its lowest price ever

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is one of the best GPUs around thanks to its performance, features, and price, which makes this XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT for just $879.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) an even better deal.

The RX 7900 XT isn't quite as good as AMD's best graphics card, the RX 7900 XTX, and normally the $899.99 MSRP for the RX 7900 XT makes it a bit too close to its more powerful counterpart to justify going for the lesser card, but the sale price on this Amazon graphics card deal makes it much more reasonable, especially as the demand for the 7900 XTX drives up its price online.

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: was $949.99 now $879.99 at Amazon

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is one of the best graphics cards around, so it's always a good day when you can find one on sale, and this offer is one of the best we've seen. Dropping the price below AMD's own MSRP makes this one of the most affordable high-end cards you can get, and with 20GB video memory and DisplayPort 2.1 support, you'll be more than ready for 4K and 8K gaming for years to come.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a potent piece of hardware thanks to its advanced RDNA 3 graphics architecture, which supports blazing fast gameplay, ray-traced graphics, and 8K gaming output at a 165Hz maximum refresh rate for faster 8K gaming than even the best Nvidia GeForce graphics cards are capable of.

You'll need one of the best gaming monitors to really take advantage of all this power though, and this isn't the best graphics card for creatives, so this one should be strictly for the gamers in the audience. If that's you, though, you'll definitely want to give this card a serious look if you're looking to upgrade your rig.

