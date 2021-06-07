Newegg Shuffle kicks off with RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080 cards

Newegg Shuffle is back for June 7, 2021, from 11am to 1pm EST, and features a healthy lineup of graphics cards, including the all-new RTX 3080 Ti, as well as RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6900 XT cards.

Starting off, we have the EVGA RTX 3060, which comes with either an EVGA 650W PSU for $479, or with an EVGA 750W PSU for $533.

Then, we have the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3070, which you can buy on its own for $729, or with an EVGA 750W GQ PSU for $834 or an EVGA 750W G3 PSU for $864. You can also buy the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070 on its own for $799.

Next, there's the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3080 Ti, on its own, and the Gigabyte Eagle RTX 3080 Ti bundled with a Gigabyte X570 motherboard, both for $1,399 each.

Then, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 with Waterforce cooling, which comes with either a Gigabyte X570 motherboard for $1,429, with a Gigabyte Z590 motherboard for $1,509, or with a Gigabyte Z490 motherboard for $1,609.

For the RTX 3090s, we have the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3090 with an EVGA 750W PSU for $2,059. Then, there's are two different SKUs for the Gigabyte Aorus X RTX 3090 with Waterforce cooling, with the difference being the design of the waterblock. You can get the card itself for $2,349, or you can get it with a Gigabyte Z590 motherboard for $2,699 or a Gigabyte Z490 motherboard for $2,979.

For the AMD Radeon RX cards, there are two RX 6700 XTs to choose from. You can get the Gigabyte Gaming OC RX 6700 XT with a Gigabyte 750W PSU for $1,079, or you can get the ASRock Phantom Gaming D RX 6700 XT with one of two ASRock B550 motherboards for $1,155 or $1,182, respectively.

For the RX 6800, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RX 6800, which comes with one of two Gigabyte Z590 motherboards for $1,529 or $1,599, respectively.

Finally, there's the MSI Gaming Z Trio RX 6900 XT, which comes with an MSI B450 motherboard for $2,854.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.