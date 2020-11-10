Need a fast 1TB SSD? Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus gets a decent price cut

For those hunting out a 1TB NVMe SSD, Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus should be on your radar with its current asking price of $149.99 at Amazon.

Now, the caveat here is that the 970 Evo Plus is not a new drive, and was launched back at the beginning of 2019, so you aren’t getting cutting-edge solid-state performance here (we’ve moved onto PCIe 4.0 now, of course).

However, Samsung’s SSD is still speedy enough, and a solid bargain with the price knocked down $50 compared to the list price on the manufacturer’s website.

The 970 Evo Plus provides sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s respectively, and is backed with a five-year warranty.

Note that this deal is available at some other retailers like Newegg or Micro Center, for example, with the same discount applied, so if Amazon should run out of stock, it’s worth hunting elsewhere online to grab the 970 Evo Plus.

Of course, you might want to hang on until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to see what kind of SSD bargains roll into town at the end of the month...

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB SSD: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon This is an NVMe SSD which benefits from a five-year warranty and has 25% off the recommended price. In terms of endurance, it’s rated for 600 TBW (Terabytes Written).View Deal

