Logitech's legendary G502 Hero gaming mouse is at its lowest price yet on Amazon

There are products that establish themselves in the world of PC gaming as 'must buys' thanks to unrivaled quality and performance, and the Logitech G502 Hero has been sitting pretty on that list for years.

One of the most desired gaming mice on the market, the G502 Hero offers just about everything you could ever need at an already reasonable price, but for anyone looking for a real bargain, this is your chance.



Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse deals in your region.

The best cheap gaming mouse deals in July 2021

Lowest Price Ever Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $37.99 on Amazon

Save 53%

Advertised as the world's best-selling gaming mouse, it's little wonder that the G502 Hero from Logitech is so highly favored. With 11 programmable buttons, customizable weights and a 25,600 max dpi sensitivity you'll be better equipped than ever in your favorite games.

If you decide to take the plunge then you're getting 11 programmable buttons that can be loaded up with macros or commands via Logitech’s software, and a mechanical switch that is rated for durability to 50 million clicks. Whatever custom settings you create can be kept in the mouse’s on-board memory, with the ability to store up to five different profiles to easily switch between different users or titles.

While a new mouse won't make you a more skilled gamer, the 25,600 DPI sensor should mean that your aim is smoother than ever, and hopefully more accurate too.

Another well-known feature of the G502 Hero is its adjustable weight system that allows you to add up to five 3.6g weights to alter the feel and balance of the peripheral to your preferences. You're also getting some subtle RGB lighting that can be customized with some 16.8 million colors, all without assaulting your eyeballs like some other products on the market.



This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon for this fan-favorite peripheral, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper for some time. If you've had your eye on it, there's never been a better time to grab one for a steal.